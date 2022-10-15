Emmett edges Vallivue in tightly contested SIC battle

A key defensive play late lifted Emmett past visiting Vallivue 21-20 in a key 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown.

Emmett’s Cristian Sanchez, a 6-foot-4 junior defensive end, got a sack on fourth down, giving the Huskies the ball at the 50-yard line with 1:41 remaining.

A point-after kick by Tucker Welling, after a 3-yard touchdown run from Ry Fullerton, gave Emmett (6-2 overall, 3-1 league) the lead at 21-20 with 5:16 to go.

Emmett scored the game’s first touchdown, but Vallivue, using a time-consuming double Wing T attack, scored back-to-back touchdowns for a 14-7 lead with 7:48 to go before halftime.

The Huskies knotted the score at 14-14 when quarterback Dakota Perry hit receiver Stevie Howe on an 8-yard touchdown connection with 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The teams were scoreless in the third quarter.

Vallivue (4-4, 3-2) took the lead at 20-14 when running back Tyson Fox scored on a 9-yard run with 8:44 remaining. The try for a 2-point conversion failed, opening the door for Emmett.

Fullerton finished with 122 yards rushing on 23 carries and Perry threw two TD passes to Howe.

Fox led Vallivue with 122 yards on 25 carries. He also had a halfback pass for a touchdown.

BISHOP KELLY 37, COLUMBIA 7: The Knights (8-0, 4-0) were too much for the Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) in the 4A SIC game.

SKYVIEW 45, RIDGEVUE 3: The Hawks (2-6, 2-2) overpowered the Warhawks (1-6, 1-4) in a 4A SIC game.

The Hawks led 30-3 at halftime.

HOMEDALE 42, FRUITLAND 14: The Trojans (7-1, 5-0) clinched the Snake River Valley championship.

The Trojans opened a 21-0 lead by halftime.

After Homedale forged ahead at 28-7, Fruitland (4-4, 3-1) cut the lead in half at 28-14. But the Trojans added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Quarterback Jaxon Dines led Homedale, completed 14 of 17 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Trenton Fisher scored two touchdowns.

Quarterback Luke Barinaga led Fruitland, completing 14 of 23 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

KUNA 26, BOISE 16: Trailing midway in the third quarter, the Kavemen rallied for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division win.

Boise (2-6, 0-6) led 16-12 6:12 to go in the third quarter before Kuna (4-4, 2-4) closed out the game with 14 unanswered points.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 49, TIMBERLINE 0: The Grizzlies (7-1, 4-1) led 42-0 in the 5A SIC Foothills Division win over the Wolves (0-8, 0-5).

Quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 7 of 13 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns to lead Rocky Mountain. Running back Art Williams had 83 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

MERIDIAN 38, CAPITAL 3: The Warriors (8-0, 5-0) handled the Eagles (2-6, 2-3) in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game at Dona Larsen Park.

MIDDLETON 21, CENTENNIAL 0: The Vikings (6-2, 3-2) got past the visiting Patriots in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game.

The Vikings led 7-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Dekker Hagler threw a touchdown pass and run for another score to lead Middleton.

MELBA 42, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Mustangs cruised in the Western Idaho Conference game.

Quarterback Cache Beus completed 9 of 14 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Noah West-Baranco caught four passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns and Brenton Overall had three receptions and a touchdown.

The Mustangs rushed for 230 yards on 40 carries with Gabe Shaffer leading the way with 114 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

MOUNTAIN HOME 48, CALDWELL 25: The Tigers handled the visiting Cougars (0-8) in a nonleague game.