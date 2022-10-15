ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmett, ID

Emmett edges Vallivue in tightly contested SIC battle

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

A key defensive play late lifted Emmett past visiting Vallivue 21-20 in a key 4A Southern Idaho Conference showdown.

Emmett’s Cristian Sanchez, a 6-foot-4 junior defensive end, got a sack on fourth down, giving the Huskies the ball at the 50-yard line with 1:41 remaining.

A point-after kick by Tucker Welling, after a 3-yard touchdown run from Ry Fullerton, gave Emmett (6-2 overall, 3-1 league) the lead at 21-20 with 5:16 to go.

Emmett scored the game’s first touchdown, but Vallivue, using a time-consuming double Wing T attack, scored back-to-back touchdowns for a 14-7 lead with 7:48 to go before halftime.

The Huskies knotted the score at 14-14 when quarterback Dakota Perry hit receiver Stevie Howe on an 8-yard touchdown connection with 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The teams were scoreless in the third quarter.

Vallivue (4-4, 3-2) took the lead at 20-14 when running back Tyson Fox scored on a 9-yard run with 8:44 remaining. The try for a 2-point conversion failed, opening the door for Emmett.

Fullerton finished with 122 yards rushing on 23 carries and Perry threw two TD passes to Howe.

Fox led Vallivue with 122 yards on 25 carries. He also had a halfback pass for a touchdown.

BISHOP KELLY 37, COLUMBIA 7: The Knights (8-0, 4-0) were too much for the Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) in the 4A SIC game.

SKYVIEW 45, RIDGEVUE 3: The Hawks (2-6, 2-2) overpowered the Warhawks (1-6, 1-4) in a 4A SIC game.

The Hawks led 30-3 at halftime.

HOMEDALE 42, FRUITLAND 14: The Trojans (7-1, 5-0) clinched the Snake River Valley championship.

The Trojans opened a 21-0 lead by halftime.

After Homedale forged ahead at 28-7, Fruitland (4-4, 3-1) cut the lead in half at 28-14. But the Trojans added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Quarterback Jaxon Dines led Homedale, completed 14 of 17 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Trenton Fisher scored two touchdowns.

Quarterback Luke Barinaga led Fruitland, completing 14 of 23 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

KUNA 26, BOISE 16: Trailing midway in the third quarter, the Kavemen rallied for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division win.

Boise (2-6, 0-6) led 16-12 6:12 to go in the third quarter before Kuna (4-4, 2-4) closed out the game with 14 unanswered points.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 49, TIMBERLINE 0: The Grizzlies (7-1, 4-1) led 42-0 in the 5A SIC Foothills Division win over the Wolves (0-8, 0-5).

Quarterback Tegan Sweaney completed 7 of 13 passes for 158 yards and four touchdowns to lead Rocky Mountain. Running back Art Williams had 83 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

MERIDIAN 38, CAPITAL 3: The Warriors (8-0, 5-0) handled the Eagles (2-6, 2-3) in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game at Dona Larsen Park.

MIDDLETON 21, CENTENNIAL 0: The Vikings (6-2, 3-2) got past the visiting Patriots in a 5A SIC Foothills Division game.

The Vikings led 7-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Dekker Hagler threw a touchdown pass and run for another score to lead Middleton.

MELBA 42, NEW PLYMOUTH 0: The Mustangs cruised in the Western Idaho Conference game.

Quarterback Cache Beus completed 9 of 14 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Noah West-Baranco caught four passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns and Brenton Overall had three receptions and a touchdown.

The Mustangs rushed for 230 yards on 40 carries with Gabe Shaffer leading the way with 114 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns.

MOUNTAIN HOME 48, CALDWELL 25: The Tigers handled the visiting Cougars (0-8) in a nonleague game.

Comments / 0

Related
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 8: Air Force vs. Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. MT, Falcon Stadium (Colorado Springs, CO) Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (reporter) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 380, SXM App 970. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Fire marshal investigates firework mishap at Boise State football game

One month ago, at a Boise State Bronco football game, a malfunction caused a fireworks display to shoot toward spectators in the stadium. While many people did not notice what happened, at least three people were hit with embers that burned their clothes and caused concern. The opening fireworks display was suspended while the fire marshal investigated the incident.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Idaho Burger Chain Opens New Location in Eagle This Week

Earlier this year, Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar called it quits in the middle of the NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise, but we’re not sure which year that one closed. Their last day was Sunday, January 23.
EAGLE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Public lands hunting is changing, crowding some areas. We looked into why

Mark Olsen won’t be hunting this year. “It's simply not worth it,” he said. Olsen is a life-long hunter and retiree living in Nampa, Idaho. He says it’s not worth it because people are crowding his hunting spot on public land, and practicing poor etiquette – not keeping their distance or not checking in with neighbors.
NAMPA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Caldwell Die in Oregon Crash on I-84

ONTARIO, Oregon (KLIX)-Two people from Caldwell, Idaho died after a three-vehicle crash near Ontario, Oregon on Saturday night. Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a statement Tuesday on the crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Eric Santana and 20-year-old Noel Alejandro Santana Dominquez on October 15, on Interstate 84 in Ontario. OSP said Santana had been driving a Jeep Liberty at around 11:13 p.m. when he rear-ended a semi-truck traveling in the slow lane. The Jeep ended up in the fast lane and was struck by a Honda Fit driven by a 48-year-old from Nampa. Both Santana and Santana Dominguez were ejected from the Jeep; Santana died at the scene while Santanna Dominquez passed away later at an area hospital. The driver of the Honda was taken to to the hospital with critical injuries, according to OSP. The driver of the truck was not injured. Ontario police and fire, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Missing 20 year-old man from New Plymouth

BOISE, ID (CBS2) — 20 year old Colin Markley went missing late Saturday night near New Plymouth, Idaho. Family says he is without his phone and not thinking clearly. His mother says he could be in southwest Idaho, Eastern Oregon or up near McCall, ID. He is driving a...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
earnthenecklace.com

KTVB-TV Anchor Doug Petcash’s Wife, Tonia Petcash, Has Passed

Doug Petcash anchored the morning news on KTVB-TV for over a decade before moving to a new timeslot in 2022. But the Boise community has a close connection to their favorite news anchor. That’s why they’re affected by the sudden passing of Doug Petcash’s wife of 22 years. Tonia Petcash passed away in October 2022 at the age of 56, but her cause of death has not been revealed. KTVB-TV paid tribute to their colleague’s wife, and condolences from viewers are pouring in. Find out about the life of Doug Petcash’s wife, Tonia Petcash, right here.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Winter Wonderland at Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Winter Wonderland at the Indian Creek Plaza has been announced. Starting Friday, November 18th. The City of Caldwell decorates the Indian Creek Plaza with over 1 Million lights. Indian Creek Plaza in collaboration with Destination Caldwell host this completely free event. Some of the attractions...
CALDWELL, ID
KRMG

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Arbiter Online

ASBSU wraps up first day of constitutional convention

The Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) met at noon on Oct. 15 in the Student Involvement Center for their first day of a constitutional convention. The first day involved tense discussions over Student Body President Adam Jones’s proposal of dissolving the Inclusive Excellence Student Council (IESC) and the Student Funding Board as separate student body branches, integrating them into a new three-branch system modeled after the United States constitution.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy