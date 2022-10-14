ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Here are all the carriers that’ll give you an iPhone 14 for free

The latest iPhone is undoubtedly fascinating, but it surely’s additionally expensive. Thankfully, numerous cellular carriers supply offers, together with packages that’ll land you an iPhone 14 without cost. Where are you able to get a free iPhone 14?. To make clear, by “free,” we imply carriers that provide...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

It’s precisely three years since Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro and taking a look at their successors, it is apparent that Apple hasn’t grown uninterested in the design. But do not let that idiot you – nearly the whole lot has gotten higher on the within and Apple may have one more winner on its arms.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Liveblog: All the news from Apple’s “Far Out” event

CUPERTINO, Calif.—At 1 pm EST on Wednesday, September 7, Apple will host its first in-person, indoor launch occasion on the Steve Jobs Theater on the corporate’s Cupertino campus since earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started. As has lengthy been a convention, we’ll be liveblogging the occasion on-site, so...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets

The new iPad Pro (2022) models may need a low-key introduction. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, within the newest model of his Power On e-newsletter, says that the “unusual nature of the bulletins” would maintain Apple from presenting one other main occasion. Gurman additionally brings up a sound level; Apple might be girding its loins making ready for subsequent yr’s introduction of a significant new product: the mixed-reality headset.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

The Google Watch is here — but you better love Android…

Response to the Apple Watch. It is the Pixel Watch, which is actually a. Fitbit designed to work solely with Android telephones, and seemingly a direct. counterattack to Apple’s wearable that works solely with iPhones. اضافة اعلان. The solely losers...
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Using an iPhone VPN? You’re not as secure as you think

It seems that plenty of Apple’s personal companies skip the safety of a VPN with iOS 16. Two iOS builders, who additionally function safety researchers, have found that iOS 16 communicates with Apple companies outdoors of an “energetic VPN tunnel.” According to the analysis, Health, Maps, and Wallet all “escape” the VPN connection when speaking with the corporate.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days

Apple already launched its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch final month. However, the corporate has additionally been rumored to be engaged on another new merchandise. A brand new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will probably be introduced within the coming days. However, new Macs received’t be obtainable till later this yr.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Investors shrug, once again, at Apple’s latest deluge of product news • TechCrunch

So sit again and let me spin our common yarn about how Apple’s newest product occasion impacted — or didn’t in any approach have an effect on — its share value. It’s a staple of our Apple occasion protection right here at TechCrunch to not merely cowl the {hardware} and software program information, but additionally vet response from inside our personal group, our neighborhood, different press retailers, and even rivals when Cupertino drops new gear. We additionally check out market response.
BUSINESS
daystech.org

How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16

To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

There’s a fix for the iPhone 14 'SIM not supported' bug, but it’s not perfect

If you’re struggling with iOS 16’s 'SIM not supported' bug on your new iPhone then there’s good news, as Apple has explained how you can fix it. The bug is being reported by some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all of which are running Apple’s iOS 16 software. Users report seeing a message warning them that their SIM is not supported, and after this their device freezes, making it unusable for a while.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The new iOS is more exciting than the new iPhone this year

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been carrying one of the new iPhone 14 models with me as my daily driver. When I’ve met up with friends — blissfully unaware of consumer tech goings-on — they’ll ask how work is going, as a matter of etiquette. At that point, my eyes gleam, and I pull the phone out of my tote bag.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy