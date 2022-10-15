Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?
What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
chainstoreage.com
Second Bloomie’s location set to open in Chicago
“Bloomies is a new take on Bloomingdale's,” says the department store chain’s CEO Tony Spring—and now Chicagoland is ready to take it in. Bloomingdales will open its second, smaller-format Bloomie's store next month at the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie after debuting the concept in Fairfax, Va.’s Mosaic District last year.
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
Capt’n Nemo’s Closes Rogers Park Sub Shop After 51 Years Amid Dispute With City
ROGERS PARK — A legendary sub shop closed its original Clark Street location after its owner opted to shut down the 51-year-old business instead of paying a fine relating to his business license. Capt’n Nemo’s, 7367 N. Clark St., had its last day in business Saturday. It’s the end...
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
Ambulance service returning to South Side hospital for first time in over 11 years
More than eleven years after Provident Hospital stopped accepting ambulances, the county-run facility in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood will resume ambulance service on Oct. 19, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced.
vfpress.news
Maywood School Welcomes New Garden
PAEC teacher Paula Parat, second from right, helps Dalila Delgado Flores, a PAEC student, cut the ribbon on their new garden at 1000 Van Buren St. in Maywood on Oct. 14. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Students at PAEC Center School, 1000...
vfpress.news
Replica Gun At Forest Park Walmart Sets Off Active Shooter Rumors
Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Two male juveniles were apprehended Sunday afternoon after a replica gun in their possession set off speculation on social media that there may have been an active shooter event at the Forest Park Walmart, 1300 Des Plaines Ave. in Forest Park.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
fox32chicago.com
$4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove
RIVER GROVE, Ill. - A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $5 million was sold over the weekend in west suburban River Grove. The $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Rich's Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. in River Grove, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all six numbers – 8 – 12 – 14 – 22 – 27 – 36 – in Saturday’s evening drawing.
vfpress.news
Part Of Westchester Boulevard Designated Honorary ‘Frank Perry Way’
Westchester’s late village president, Frank Perry, center, at Westchester Fest in August 2021. | File. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The portion of Westchester Boulevard spanning from Roosevelt Road to Canterbury Street is now Frank J. Perry Way in honor of the village’s late mayor who died last year.
ABC7 Chicago
5 charged with stealing mail, United States Postal Service keys in Chicago
oakpark.com
River Forest in overdrive to limit cut-through cars at Harlem and North
Despite a village-wide traffic study being planned for later this year and 2023, River Forest officials responded to complaints of residents living in the northeast corner of the village by implementing five separate steps to address concerns over cut-through traffic from Harlem and North avenues. At the Oct. 10 village...
5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago
