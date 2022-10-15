Specialized Property Management Expands into New Markets. Technology-Driven Firm Now Offers Unparalleled Property Management Services in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Jacksonville.

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”), and its Robot Roadshow are spending the day in Dallas. The roadshow is a free, engaging experiential event that is designed to provide potential clients, media and investors with an opportunity to see Knightscope’s game-changing security robots up close and personal. The stop in Dallas is at the Commemorative Air Force location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO