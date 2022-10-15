Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Leading Event Tech Platform Helping Brisbane Venues Capitalise on Christmas Demand
BRISBANE, Australia - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech company HeadBox, function venues Brisbane-wide are in a great position to generate business as customers are actively looking for places to book their Christmas season events. Offering products designed to help venues stand out from the competition and maximise their bookings, HeadBox is on a mission to reinvent the events industry through technology.
Woonsocket Call
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Woonsocket Call
Marketing Executives Leverage Newswire's Media Advantage Platform to Drive Online Visibility Through High-Tech, High-Touch Approach
SARASOTA, Fla. - October 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution and media technology, is helping small and medium-sized businesses increase online visibility at a lower price point by providing its Media Advantage Platform that includes experts, a customized plan, platform setup, production and performance through a cadence of automated press release campaigns designed to increase brand awareness online visibility, marketing inquiries and sales.
Woonsocket Call
iMFLUX Becomes First Injection Molding Technology to Receive Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification
IMFLUX today announced that its injection molding technology has received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Verification for three of the technology’s key sustainability advantages. UL Verification is an objective, science-based assessment that confirms the accuracy of marketing claims. UL has verified: “iMFLUX delivers up to 15% energy savings, up to 4% part weight reduction and automatically adapts to ± 52% MFI material shift.”
Woonsocket Call
LONBEST Premium Blackboard Leading The Best On Writing Innovation
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. No Consumables. - Pressure sensitive writing; real writing experience; make writing totally different. - No need of pen...
Woonsocket Call
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Woonsocket Call
Virtual Reality in the Oil & Gas Sector to Transform Training of Oilfield Personnel – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research predicts virtual reality to play a significant role in transforming the training and development of oilfield personnel. Large oil and gas companies including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, and Shell are using VR to simulate the physical environment in training rooms. In addition, trainees are given VR headsets delivering an immersive experience of a facility be it an offshore production platform, a gas processing plant, or a refinery.
Woonsocket Call
2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Market Values and Pay Adjustments for 1,245 Individual Tech and Related Business Skills and Certifications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.
Woonsocket Call
Skechers Sues Hermès for Patent Infringement of Its Proprietary MASSAGE FIT® Technology
Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology CompanyTM, announced today that it has sued Hermès International and Hermès of Paris for patent infringement of its proprietary MASSAGE FIT® sole technology. The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
Woonsocket Call
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Woonsocket Call
Yopokki – A High-End Korean Brand Selling Delicious And Easy To Prepare Korean Snacks To American Customers
The company specializes in offering scrumptious Korean snacks at affordable rates. Being a soldier by profession, Kim strived to try something unique and established a business selling high-quality Korean snacks to all K-pop lovers. Yopokki has been in business for several years and, over the years, has gained a great deal of recognition and fame for offering high-quality and delicious Korean snacks to people across the country, adhering to strict food regulations for compliance and safety while never compromising on quality. The company has a variety of Korean snacks, including its best-selling items, tteokbokki made from rice cake and topokki. HACCP has certified the company as a food safety department after gaining the attention of several customers.
Woonsocket Call
Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform Receives Multiple Industry Awards and Honors from TMC, Comms Council UK and UC Today
CPaaS solution receives Product of the Year awards from TMC, Best Comms Software from the Comms Council UK Awards as well as finalist nominations from UC Today Awards. Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced today that Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform (EDP) was selected as the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner and the Communications Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company covering multiple markets within the communications and technology industries. EDP was also named a “Highly Commended Best Comms Software” by the 2022 Comms Council UK Awards, a celebration of innovation in the telecom industry, and a finalist in the Best CPaaS Platform Award category by UC Today, a leading online publication for unified communications (UC) and collaboration technology. EDP is a unique programmable communication and digital engagement solution that enables service providers to offer differentiated speech and video analytics APIs, SDKs and turnkey conversational AI applications to propel their services ahead of their competition’s voice and messaging services.
Woonsocket Call
High Education Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Adobe Systems
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global High Education Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The High Education Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
Distribution Partners Selected for Inmarsat’s Ground-breaking New SwiftJet Business Aviation Inflight Connectivity Service
World’s fastest business aviation inflight connectivity service over L-band is now available to customers through Satcom Direct and Honeywell. Inmarsat’s ground-breaking new SwiftJet inflight connectivity service for the business aviation market has passed an important milestone, after industry heavyweights Satcom Direct and Honeywell were named as the first global distribution partners.
Woonsocket Call
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
Number of global VC deals plummets to 7,817 in Q3’22—lowest level since Q4’17 and global investment declines for the third consecutive quarter. Deal numbers across the Americas, Europe and Asia drop, with Americas attracting more than half of global VC total, $45.5 billion, during quarter. Signs point...
Woonsocket Call
Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR): An Innovative, Revenue-Producing Company Riding the Electric Boating Growth Trend
The electrification and decarbonization trend is still in the early innings, but society has finally reached a point where seemingly a majority of people collectively agree that steps need to be taken to reduce the global carbon output to help slow the speed of climate change. Governments and corporations around the world are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources that can help expand clean energy access and reduce carbon dependence.
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News
SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test. SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
Woonsocket Call
Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses
Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.
Woonsocket Call
Liquid-Markets Unveils ÜberNIC™, an Ethernet Adapter Exclusively Based on Intel Agilex FPGAs
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced the launch of ÜberNIC™, a family of Intel Agilex FPGA-based ultra-low latency, lossless, general-purpose Ethernet adapters. The ÜberNIC family will represent an innovative implementation of a fully hardware-based network stack with a patented kernel bypass and PCI Express® (PCIe) transfer mechanism. Deployed exclusively on Intel Agilex FPGA devices, the ÜberNIC family of Ethernet adapters provides new standards in latency, throughput, capacity, and performance consistency.
Woonsocket Call
India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Report 2022: Benefits of Chemical & Mechanical Resistance, and High Purity Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market, by Material Type, by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Technology for ceramic membrane includes ultrafiltration, microfiltration, Nano filtration, and others. Multiple applications of ceramic...
Comments / 0