CPaaS solution receives Product of the Year awards from TMC, Best Comms Software from the Comms Council UK Awards as well as finalist nominations from UC Today Awards. Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced today that Radisys’ Engage Digital Platform (EDP) was selected as the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner and the Communications Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a global, integrated media company covering multiple markets within the communications and technology industries. EDP was also named a “Highly Commended Best Comms Software” by the 2022 Comms Council UK Awards, a celebration of innovation in the telecom industry, and a finalist in the Best CPaaS Platform Award category by UC Today, a leading online publication for unified communications (UC) and collaboration technology. EDP is a unique programmable communication and digital engagement solution that enables service providers to offer differentiated speech and video analytics APIs, SDKs and turnkey conversational AI applications to propel their services ahead of their competition’s voice and messaging services.

5 HOURS AGO