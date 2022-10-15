Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Releases Q2 2023 Financial Report
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, is reporting on its financial performance for its second quarter 2023, which ended Aug. 31, 2022. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenue of $4.98 million, which includes numbers from FingerMotion’s SMS & MMS and Telecommunications Products & Services businesses as well as its Big Data division; a 64% quarterly increase in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue and a 91% quarterly increase in Big Data revenue — those increases are compared to the second-quarter 2022 figures. In addition, the report noted a decline in SMS & MMS business revenue. The company also reported $4.57 million quarterly cost of revenue, which represents a 3% decrease over Q2 2022 numbers and a quarterly loss of $1.54 million, which was up 6% from the year before. The company reports $1,984,562 cash in hand along with a working capital surplus of $6,728,711 and positive shareholders’ equity of $2,168,824. According to the announcement, the company grew during the quarter, seeing sequential topline revenue reach $4.98 million, a 2.5% increase over the preceding quarter, and anticipates that operations are returning to pre-lockdown levels with expectations of resuming growth. “During the quarter our SMS & MMS business was soft due a number of lockdowns that impacted the demand for SMS messages from our corporate customers who use the service to drive traffic to their retail locations,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release. “Fortunately, the company was able to redistribute resources normally allotted for SMS business toward the mobile recharge business. Now that we stabilized revenue, our focus is to increase it while at the same time optimizing the product mix to maximize our margins. We would also like to point out that we are starting to see revenue from mobile phone sales and subscriptions. We are very optimistic that we will see notable growth in this area and Big Data in the future.”
Woonsocket Call
Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility
Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
Woonsocket Call
Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses
Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings. Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.
Woonsocket Call
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Woonsocket Call
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
Woonsocket Call
Faraday Future Announces Management Transition
- Rebecca A. (“Becky”) Roof Resigns as Interim Chief Financial Officer - - Returned Faraday Future to Timely Filer Status - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the resignation of Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer, upon the successful completion of key Securities and Exchange Commission filings and fundraising milestones. Ms. Roof has agreed to assist the Company to ensure an orderly transition.
Woonsocket Call
New Report: Carbon Project Developers Could Lose $2.6B Due to Verification Bottlenecks By 2030
Market could lose out on 4.8 GT of credits issued by 2030. Today, climate tech start-up Thallo released a report that aggregates carbon project developer input and highlights challenges to scaling the voluntary carbon market. The report identifies key bottlenecks including verification delays, limited access to early-stage financing, and inefficiencies in the value chain caused by intermediaries. The report also highlights solutions to scaling the VCM, specifically improved financing through forward models.
Woonsocket Call
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
Number of global VC deals plummets to 7,817 in Q3’22—lowest level since Q4’17 and global investment declines for the third consecutive quarter. Deal numbers across the Americas, Europe and Asia drop, with Americas attracting more than half of global VC total, $45.5 billion, during quarter. Signs point...
Woonsocket Call
Leading Event Tech Platform Helping Brisbane Venues Capitalise on Christmas Demand
BRISBANE, Australia - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech company HeadBox, function venues Brisbane-wide are in a great position to generate business as customers are actively looking for places to book their Christmas season events. Offering products designed to help venues stand out from the competition and maximise their bookings, HeadBox is on a mission to reinvent the events industry through technology.
Woonsocket Call
Skechers Sues Hermès for Patent Infringement of Its Proprietary MASSAGE FIT® Technology
Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology CompanyTM, announced today that it has sued Hermès International and Hermès of Paris for patent infringement of its proprietary MASSAGE FIT® sole technology. The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
Woonsocket Call
Installed Building Products Recognized by National Home Builder for Second Year
Little Red Hen Awards Recognize Partners That Share Core Values, Culture. Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP) earned The Little Red Hen Award from Lennar, a top national home builder, for the second year in a row. The Little Red Hen Awards recognize partners in the industry that reflect Lennar’s core values and culture and go above and beyond to be a good partner in the community.
Woonsocket Call
State Street Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, presentation, and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com. A conference call to discuss the firm’s financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET, today, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The call will be open to the public.
Woonsocket Call
Unique Home Construction Highlights the Benefits of Hiring a Home Remodeling Contractor
Kirkland, WA - In a website post, Unique Home Construction shared the benefits of hiring a home remodeling contractor. The company noted that kitchen and bathrooms are some of the most common remodeling projects that homeowners undertake. However, during the remodeling period, they are left without certain amenities, such as stoves or showers, for a significant period of time. For these sacrifices to be worth it and have the final product they initially envisioned, the Kirkland kitchen remodeler advised hiring an experienced Kirkland kitchen remodeling contractor.
Woonsocket Call
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Woonsocket Call
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Woonsocket Call
Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR): An Innovative, Revenue-Producing Company Riding the Electric Boating Growth Trend
The electrification and decarbonization trend is still in the early innings, but society has finally reached a point where seemingly a majority of people collectively agree that steps need to be taken to reduce the global carbon output to help slow the speed of climate change. Governments and corporations around the world are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources that can help expand clean energy access and reduce carbon dependence.
Woonsocket Call
The Love Water Organization Expands Into A Consumer Based Brand
CEO & Founder, Naomi Alabi of the first 100% black woman-owned bottled water company explains the charitable expansion. A water that nourishes more than the person that consumes it will be coming to the market. The Love Water is the most generous water around, helping impoverished communities gain access to clean fresh water. The New York based Entrepreneur Naomi Alabi is launching, The Love Water, an alkaline bottled water company with a give-back initiative. Now expanding into a brand from an organization, The Love Water will be available for sale by the end of 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Trinseo Provides Third Quarter 2022 Expected Results and Potential Profitability Improvement Initiatives; Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today released preliminary result estimates for third quarter of 2022. Net income from continuing operations is estimated to be between negative $123 million and negative $118 million and Adjusted EBITDA* is estimated to be between negative $42 million and negative $37 million. In addition, cash from operations is estimated to be between $95 million and $100 million with Free Cash Flow* estimated to be between $56 million and $61 million.
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm, & Sumitomo Chemical - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Function, By Formulation, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Virtual Reality in the Oil & Gas Sector to Transform Training of Oilfield Personnel – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Virtual Reality (VR) in Oil and Gas – Thematic Research predicts virtual reality to play a significant role in transforming the training and development of oilfield personnel. Large oil and gas companies including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, and Shell are using VR to simulate the physical environment in training rooms. In addition, trainees are given VR headsets delivering an immersive experience of a facility be it an offshore production platform, a gas processing plant, or a refinery.
Comments / 0