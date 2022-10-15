Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR): An Innovative, Revenue-Producing Company Riding the Electric Boating Growth Trend
The electrification and decarbonization trend is still in the early innings, but society has finally reached a point where seemingly a majority of people collectively agree that steps need to be taken to reduce the global carbon output to help slow the speed of climate change. Governments and corporations around the world are increasingly investing in renewable energy sources that can help expand clean energy access and reduce carbon dependence.
Woonsocket Call
Skechers Sues Hermès for Patent Infringement of Its Proprietary MASSAGE FIT® Technology
Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology CompanyTM, announced today that it has sued Hermès International and Hermès of Paris for patent infringement of its proprietary MASSAGE FIT® sole technology. The lawsuit was filed today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
Woonsocket Call
The Love Water Organization Expands Into A Consumer Based Brand
CEO & Founder, Naomi Alabi of the first 100% black woman-owned bottled water company explains the charitable expansion. A water that nourishes more than the person that consumes it will be coming to the market. The Love Water is the most generous water around, helping impoverished communities gain access to clean fresh water. The New York based Entrepreneur Naomi Alabi is launching, The Love Water, an alkaline bottled water company with a give-back initiative. Now expanding into a brand from an organization, The Love Water will be available for sale by the end of 2022.
Woonsocket Call
World Yacht Charter Agency & Development Framework Report 2022: Positioning Framework, Business Models, Profiles, Distribution - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2022 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Woonsocket Call
Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022: A Potential Solution to Major Environmental & Economic Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Bioplastics Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Bioplastics Market is expected to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027. Bioplastics have been regarded as a potential solution to address environmental and economic challenges in...
Woonsocket Call
Lubrizol®, a Leader in Data Center Thermal Management, To Announce Transformational Immersion Cooling Development at 2022 OCP Global Summit
Unveiling CompuZol™ ICS, the industry's first, fully warrantied, immersion-ready cooling solution. Spotlighting Lubrizol’s patented CompuZol family of immersion cooling fluids. Live, interactive full-immersion demonstration in the CompuZol booth. Lubrizol will host an Expo Hall Talk on Oct. 19 discussing performance of CompuZol fluids. Updates and results available on...
Woonsocket Call
China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report 2022 Featuring 6 Typical Data Acquisition and Annotation Companies, 9 Data Closed Loop Solution Providers and Layout of 18 Tier1/2 Suppliers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Autonomous Driving Data Closed Loop Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The development of autonomous driving is gradually driven by data rather than technology. Today, autonomous driving sensor solutions and computing platforms have become increasingly homogeneous, and the technology gap between suppliers is narrowing....
Woonsocket Call
Yopokki – A High-End Korean Brand Selling Delicious And Easy To Prepare Korean Snacks To American Customers
The company specializes in offering scrumptious Korean snacks at affordable rates. Being a soldier by profession, Kim strived to try something unique and established a business selling high-quality Korean snacks to all K-pop lovers. Yopokki has been in business for several years and, over the years, has gained a great deal of recognition and fame for offering high-quality and delicious Korean snacks to people across the country, adhering to strict food regulations for compliance and safety while never compromising on quality. The company has a variety of Korean snacks, including its best-selling items, tteokbokki made from rice cake and topokki. HACCP has certified the company as a food safety department after gaining the attention of several customers.
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring BASF, Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm, & Sumitomo Chemical - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Plant Growth Regulators Market By Type, By Crop Type, By Function, By Formulation, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. United Kingdom plant growth regulators (PGRs) market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Woonsocket Call
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced the official launch of REDiMount (pronounced ready mount), a new lighting solution with a revolutionary mounting and installation system for refueling station canopies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Woonsocket Call
Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility
Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Releases Q2 2023 Financial Report
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR), a mobile services and data company, is reporting on its financial performance for its second quarter 2023, which ended Aug. 31, 2022. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenue of $4.98 million, which includes numbers from FingerMotion’s SMS & MMS and Telecommunications Products & Services businesses as well as its Big Data division; a 64% quarterly increase in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue and a 91% quarterly increase in Big Data revenue — those increases are compared to the second-quarter 2022 figures. In addition, the report noted a decline in SMS & MMS business revenue. The company also reported $4.57 million quarterly cost of revenue, which represents a 3% decrease over Q2 2022 numbers and a quarterly loss of $1.54 million, which was up 6% from the year before. The company reports $1,984,562 cash in hand along with a working capital surplus of $6,728,711 and positive shareholders’ equity of $2,168,824. According to the announcement, the company grew during the quarter, seeing sequential topline revenue reach $4.98 million, a 2.5% increase over the preceding quarter, and anticipates that operations are returning to pre-lockdown levels with expectations of resuming growth. “During the quarter our SMS & MMS business was soft due a number of lockdowns that impacted the demand for SMS messages from our corporate customers who use the service to drive traffic to their retail locations,” said FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen in the press release. “Fortunately, the company was able to redistribute resources normally allotted for SMS business toward the mobile recharge business. Now that we stabilized revenue, our focus is to increase it while at the same time optimizing the product mix to maximize our margins. We would also like to point out that we are starting to see revenue from mobile phone sales and subscriptions. We are very optimistic that we will see notable growth in this area and Big Data in the future.”
Woonsocket Call
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
Number of global VC deals plummets to 7,817 in Q3’22—lowest level since Q4’17 and global investment declines for the third consecutive quarter. Deal numbers across the Americas, Europe and Asia drop, with Americas attracting more than half of global VC total, $45.5 billion, during quarter. Signs point...
Woonsocket Call
Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
Woonsocket Call
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights
Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights. Topline results of the NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 glaucoma trial due in early November 2022. Third quarter 2022 U.S. prescriptions for VYZULTA® increased by 37% over third quarter 2021. Net revenue €0.8 million for third quarter 2022; cash...
Woonsocket Call
High Education Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Adobe Systems
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global High Education Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The High Education Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market Report 2022: Benefits of Chemical & Mechanical Resistance, and High Purity Driving Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "India & Middle East Ceramic Membrane Market, by Material Type, by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Technology for ceramic membrane includes ultrafiltration, microfiltration, Nano filtration, and others. Multiple applications of ceramic...
Woonsocket Call
2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index: Market Values and Pay Adjustments for 1,245 Individual Tech and Related Business Skills and Certifications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 IT Skills & Certifications Pay Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2022 IT Skills and Certifications Pay Index (ITSCPI) reports market values and pay adjustments for 1,245 individual tech and related business skills and certifications earned by 88,920 tech workers at more than 4,000 U.S. and Canadian employers. Data updated and published every three months since 1999.
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News
SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test. SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
Woonsocket Call
Global Wheat Market Report 2022: Major Importing Countries Driving Demand & Boosting Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Wheat Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Wheat Market is estimated to reach US$ 169.1 Billion in 2027. Wheat is a major global crop in terms of acreage and tradeable...
