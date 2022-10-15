ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woonsocket Call

Pacific Life Enhances Select Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products by Providing Additional Policyowner Flexibility

Pacific Life has added two new uncapped volatility control indexed accounts to select indexed universal life insurance (IUL) products. These indexed accounts are available on certain new and inforce policies and are tied to the BlackRock Endura® Index,1 which uses volatility controls to determine a daily mix of equities and short-term U.S. Treasuries to help navigate volatile markets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) Featured in Virtual Coverage of Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SafeTGroup.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

CinRx Pharma Announces Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A. as Chief Business Officer

Appointment enhances leadership team with a focus on strategic planning and business development expertise. CinRx Pharma, a mosaic of biotechnology companies accelerating transformational new medicines to patients, announced today that Gavin Samuels, M.D., M.B.A has assumed the role of Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Gavin will be responsible for leading corporate, strategic and business development and transactions for the CinRx portfolio.
Woonsocket Call

RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Woonsocket Call

Exploration Generation Unveils New Rocketry-Themed Storyline Unit for Middle School Educators Nationwide

Free Instructional Materials Utilize the Excitement of Rocketry to Drive Student Engagement While Providing Equitable STEM Experiences in the Classroom. Exploration Generation (ExGen), co-founded by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), Estes Industries, and NSTA, today unveiled its new rocketry-themed middle-level unit for educators. Designed for grades 6-8, the ExGen Model Rocket Safety Storyline Unit is available now, free of charge, at https://www.nsta.org/exploration-generation.
COLORADO STATE
Woonsocket Call

Leading Event Tech Platform Helping Brisbane Venues Capitalise on Christmas Demand

BRISBANE, Australia - October 19, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech company HeadBox, function venues Brisbane-wide are in a great position to generate business as customers are actively looking for places to book their Christmas season events. Offering products designed to help venues stand out from the competition and maximise their bookings, HeadBox is on a mission to reinvent the events industry through technology.

