1 Wayne State Moves Past University Of Mary Thanks To 21-Kill Performance By Cada, .424 Team Attack Percentage

Ponca Crowned Lewis and Clark Conference Volleyball Champion, Wakefield Finishes Runner-Up
RANDOLPH – Championship Tuesday showcased a third meeting between Wakefield and Ponca in high school volleyball action. From Randolph Public Schools, #3 Wakefield and #4 Ponca met in the 2022 Lewis and Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament finals Tuesday evening. Ponca secured a four-set victory over Wakefield with scores of...
Wildcat Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Season With Midwest Fall Classic
MARYVILLE, MO – After sitting just inside the top 10 after day one, the Wayne State College women’s golf team concluded their fall season with an 11th place team finish. From Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri, WSC participated in the Midwest Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday, October 17 – 18.
Wakefield Volleyball Posts Back-To-Back Sweeps, In L&C Finals Tuesday
RANDOLPH – Following an early stretch of three straight road victories in the month of October, Wakefield opened conference volleyball tournament play Monday evening. From Randolph Public Schools, #3 Wakefield took on #11 Hartington-Newcastle in the Lewis and Clark Conference volleyball quarterfinals. Wakefield first swept HNS (25-21, 26-24) and...
Nebraska Poetry Festival Visiting Northeast Community College, Wayne State College Campuses
WAYNE – In about a month, a special two-day event will highlight the works of regional poets and writers in two different locations. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Northeast Community College Visiting Writers Series and the Wayne State College Plains Writers Series will co-sponsor the Nebraska Poetry Festival.
Final Senior Golf Is Thursday Following Weather Delay
PENDER – After cold weather postponed this week’s northeast Nebraska Senior Golf League, the final outing will now take place on Thursday, October 20. From Twin Creeks Golf Course near Pender, the group will have a tee time set for 10 a.m. to conclude the Senior Golf season.
Republican Party Of Wayne County To Host Chamber Coffee Friday
WAYNE – This week’s Friday morning Chamber Coffee host will be the Republican Party of Wayne County, Nebraska. According to a release, the Wayne Area Economic Development event will be held on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. from the Elkhorn Valley Bank Conference room. Attendees are asked to enter through the south doors on 6th Street.
KCTY-FM Is Off The Air
WAYNE – An early morning equipment problem has taken the KCTY-FM (The CITY ) transmitter off the air. However, KCTY-AM at 1590 on the AM dial remains on the air. In addition, The CITY is still streamed at waynedailynews.com. The CITY is also available on the WAYNE RADIO app – available FREE for android or iPhone.
Task Order To Assist With Potential Power And Generation Capacity Options Approved, School And City Facility Groups Continue Discussion
WAYNE – A resolution was approved to begin the next step on future generation with a current power contract expiring in a few years while officials with the Wayne City Council also provided an update on the future of the Community Activity Center land. From the council chambers inside...
Wayne Public Library Weekly Events
WAYNE – Halloween-themed Wayne Public Library events will take over this week’s activities. Starting with a Monster Craft Night Tuesday evening, attendees will create and decorate their very own pet monster with Wayne Public Library officials. The craft is free to attend but space is limited for Tuesday...
Discussion Update On Activity Center Land, Public Hearing On Acquisition Of Real Estate Among Council Agenda
WAYNE – For the second time in two weeks, the Wayne City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting. From the council chambers inside City Hall, the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Council will first re-appoint Kim Endicott to the Library Board with a...
GRNE Solar Panel Workshop Scheduled For Tuesday
WAYNE – A solar panel workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. According to a release, the GRNE solar workshop will be held inside the SNBuilding Gym located at 1010 Main Street. From 6 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, admission is free as the workshop includes drinks, snacks and...
October 17 Local Candidate Forum To Air On KCTY
WAYNE – Wayne Area Economic Development Government Affairs Committee and Craftology are co-sponsoring the 2022 Local Candidate Forum. According to a release from WAED, the event will take place at 7 p.m. from the Wayne Senior Center located at 410 Pearl Street tonight. Candidates that are vying for contested...
Board Of Equalization To Set Tax Rates, Commissioners To Hear Updates
WAYNE – Both the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and Board of Equalization will meet on Tuesday, October 18. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom, the Board of Equalization will first meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The lone Equalization agenda item is to set tax rates for the 2022-23...
