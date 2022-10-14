ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

#1 Wayne State Moves Past University Of Mary Thanks To 21-Kill Performance By Cada, .424 Team Attack Percentage

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Wildcat Women’s Golf Concludes Fall Season With Midwest Fall Classic

MARYVILLE, MO – After sitting just inside the top 10 after day one, the Wayne State College women’s golf team concluded their fall season with an 11th place team finish. From Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri, WSC participated in the Midwest Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday, October 17 – 18.
WAYNE, NE
Wakefield Volleyball Posts Back-To-Back Sweeps, In L&C Finals Tuesday

RANDOLPH – Following an early stretch of three straight road victories in the month of October, Wakefield opened conference volleyball tournament play Monday evening. From Randolph Public Schools, #3 Wakefield took on #11 Hartington-Newcastle in the Lewis and Clark Conference volleyball quarterfinals. Wakefield first swept HNS (25-21, 26-24) and...
WAKEFIELD, NE
Final Senior Golf Is Thursday Following Weather Delay

PENDER – After cold weather postponed this week’s northeast Nebraska Senior Golf League, the final outing will now take place on Thursday, October 20. From Twin Creeks Golf Course near Pender, the group will have a tee time set for 10 a.m. to conclude the Senior Golf season.
PENDER, NE
Republican Party Of Wayne County To Host Chamber Coffee Friday

WAYNE – This week’s Friday morning Chamber Coffee host will be the Republican Party of Wayne County, Nebraska. According to a release, the Wayne Area Economic Development event will be held on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. from the Elkhorn Valley Bank Conference room. Attendees are asked to enter through the south doors on 6th Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
KCTY-FM Is Off The Air

WAYNE – An early morning equipment problem has taken the KCTY-FM (The CITY ) transmitter off the air. However, KCTY-AM at 1590 on the AM dial remains on the air. In addition, The CITY is still streamed at waynedailynews.com. The CITY is also available on the WAYNE RADIO app – available FREE for android or iPhone.
Wayne Public Library Weekly Events

WAYNE – Halloween-themed Wayne Public Library events will take over this week’s activities. Starting with a Monster Craft Night Tuesday evening, attendees will create and decorate their very own pet monster with Wayne Public Library officials. The craft is free to attend but space is limited for Tuesday...
WAYNE, NE
GRNE Solar Panel Workshop Scheduled For Tuesday

WAYNE – A solar panel workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18. According to a release, the GRNE solar workshop will be held inside the SNBuilding Gym located at 1010 Main Street. From 6 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, admission is free as the workshop includes drinks, snacks and...
October 17 Local Candidate Forum To Air On KCTY

WAYNE – Wayne Area Economic Development Government Affairs Committee and Craftology are co-sponsoring the 2022 Local Candidate Forum. According to a release from WAED, the event will take place at 7 p.m. from the Wayne Senior Center located at 410 Pearl Street tonight. Candidates that are vying for contested...
WAYNE, NE

