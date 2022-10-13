ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Related
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Phys.org

Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'

A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
EDUCATION
Santa Clarita Radio

Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them

Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips

Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Most high school students report adverse experiences during pandemic

Nearly three out of four U.S. high school students reported at least one adverse experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, a CDC study found. The experiences were associated with poor mental health and suicidal behaviors. Researchers reported the findings this week in MMWR, around a year after the AAP and other...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding the Causes of Suicide

There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychreg.org

How to Improve Your ADHD Child’s School Performance

Neurodevelopmental disorders affecting children include autism, conduct disorders, and impairments affecting hearing and sight. Out of all the neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD is the most commonly diagnosed condition in childhood. Around 1 in 10 children has ADHD, and this equates to about 6 million children in the US alone. ADHD can...
KIDS
verywellfamily.com

New Guidelines Say Screening for Anxiety Should Begin at Age 8

As of October 11, 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending children ages 8 and up be screened for anxiety. The task force has not changed its guidance regarding depression and continues to recommend depression screenings for kids ages 12 and up. Screenings for anxiety and depression generally...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens

Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
KIDS
calmsage.com

Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) & Its Techniques

Critical incident stress management (CISM) is an intervention that was proposed to be used during a traumatic event or in times of a natural or mental health crisis. The main aim is to reduce the amount of stress experienced during such tough times. We all experience some level of stress...
MENTAL HEALTH

