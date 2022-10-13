Read full article on original website
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children
The American Academy of Pediatrics and several other associations have declared the state of child and adolescent mental health a national emergency. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Channel 9′s Scott...
Phys.org
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
Rethinking education: the programs for children too distressed to attend school
As a year 10 coordinator in 2013, high school teacher Craig Hildebrand-Burke began to clock an increasing number of student absences at his school. As he began to contact families, he soon realised that school refusal was becoming “a major presenting issue” for the year 10 cohort at his co-ed Catholic high school in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.
Psych Centra
How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips
Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
healio.com
Most high school students report adverse experiences during pandemic
Nearly three out of four U.S. high school students reported at least one adverse experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, a CDC study found. The experiences were associated with poor mental health and suicidal behaviors. Researchers reported the findings this week in MMWR, around a year after the AAP and other...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
Pandemic worsened teen mental health struggles, says CDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Social and educational disruptions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have heightened concerns about mental health and suicidal behavior among adolescents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week. Data from the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES) indicates that 37.1% of...
psychreg.org
How to Improve Your ADHD Child’s School Performance
Neurodevelopmental disorders affecting children include autism, conduct disorders, and impairments affecting hearing and sight. Out of all the neurodevelopmental disorders, ADHD is the most commonly diagnosed condition in childhood. Around 1 in 10 children has ADHD, and this equates to about 6 million children in the US alone. ADHD can...
verywellfamily.com
New Guidelines Say Screening for Anxiety Should Begin at Age 8
As of October 11, 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending children ages 8 and up be screened for anxiety. The task force has not changed its guidance regarding depression and continues to recommend depression screenings for kids ages 12 and up. Screenings for anxiety and depression generally...
psychologytoday.com
What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens
Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
The Tab
Natasha Abrahart’s parents are fighting to rewrite the rules on student mental health
Bob and Margaret Abrahart are on a mission. Earlier this year they took Bristol University to court and won. A judge found the university had discriminated against their daughter Natasha, leading to her suicide. The university has since submitted a request to appeal to the High Court. Now they are...
calmsage.com
Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) & Its Techniques
Critical incident stress management (CISM) is an intervention that was proposed to be used during a traumatic event or in times of a natural or mental health crisis. The main aim is to reduce the amount of stress experienced during such tough times. We all experience some level of stress...
MedicalXpress
American Indian teens who identify with their native culture experience fewer negative alcohol outcomes
American Indian (AI) adolescents who expect to relate strongly to their racial culture in the future are less likely than their peers to experience negative alcohol outcomes—like fighting with friends, being arrested, and memory gaps—even if they do not relate strongly to their culture now, a new study suggests.
