Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
34-40-41-42-44
(thirty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
34-40-41-42-44
(thirty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0