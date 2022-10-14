Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Todd Johnson Promoted
SummitMedia has promoted Todd Johnson to President of the group in Wichita, Kansas. He will also oversee the cluster in Richmond, Virginia. “Todd has done an outstanding job developing our Wichita cluster and I am confident he will bring the same passion, dedication and leadership to Richmond,” said Carl Parmer Chairman/CEO. “I’m honored to assume this new role for SummitMedia and expand my role in the company,” added Johnson. “I look forward to working with a new team of broadcast and digital experts, while enhancing the products and services we deliver to our clients.”
After years of local yarn and knitting shops closing, a new one is now opening
One by one, Wichita has lots its local yarn and knitting shops, but now it’s getting a new one in the Indian Hills Shopping Center.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business
The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
This steakhouse chain has just closed its last Wichita restaurant
Crews were removing signs from the building on Monday.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at First Man Brewery
Derby finally as a craft brewery to call their own with the opening of First Man Brewery. Located in the former Blue Dragon Books space at 437 E. Madison Avenue, they celebrated their grand opening last week. ===========. 437 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-260-3675. Wednesday – Thursday: 3pm...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Donald Eugene Patten
Donald Eugene Patten, 81, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Grand Junction, CO. Visitation 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Donald was born in Winfield, KS on February 15, 1941, to the late Evelyn (Riggs) and Lester Everett Patten. He was a tool grinder at Boeing for many years. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting by the fire drinking his coffee, and taking yearly trips with his family to do so. On May 21, 1960 he married Carolyn (DeHaven) Patten in Augusta, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Brenda Maier and husband Jerry; sons, Marvin Patten and wife Pam, and Curtis Patten and wife Tinna all of Augusta, KS; sister, Marilyn Truby and husband Robert of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Chris Maier (Jenny), John Maier (Emily), Nicole Peterson (Conard), Cody Patten (Amber), William Tice, Brandy Tice, Corey Patten (Sidney), Tyler Patten, Adam Patten, Preston Patten; great grandchildren, Kiley Maier, Lucy Maier, John Alan Maier, Olive Maier, Keanen Patten, Gracie Patten, Layne Patten, Liara Peterson, Andrew Dory (Alexa), Tyler Dorsy, Quentin Dorsy, Trevon Dorsy, Hallie Dorsy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Patten; great great grandchildren, Sawyer Dory, and Brcasyn Dory. Memorial donations to Rose Hill Hospitality House at St. Mary’s Hospital 605 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Haverhill Christian Church 10275 SW Haverhill Rd. Augusta, KS 67010.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
National Night Out in Potwin
Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
wichitaonthecheap.com
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
New Latin restaurant will open in Wichita in December, but owners are serving food now
They’re offering their authentic Salvadoran and Mexican dishes from a tent out front while they finish the indoor space.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
Textron to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Women in STEAM Workshop
On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., students from across Kansas are invited to attend a free STEAM workshop hosted by “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” at the Kansas Oil Museum. “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” is a non-profit organization that works to...
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
Wichita Fire Department battles 2-alarm house fire south of downtown
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
