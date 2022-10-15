Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
2-7-2-5, Fireball:
(two, seven, two, five; Fireball: zero)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
2-7-2-5, Fireball:
(two, seven, two, five; Fireball: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0