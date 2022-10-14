Almost 38,000 BTC left exchanges on October 18 according to data shared by CryptoQuant, one of the most recognised crypto-analysis companies in the market. At current prices, 38,000 BTC are valued at $737.2 million. This is one of the most significant withdrawals from exchanges since June 2022. Moreover, CryptoQuant also shows that the total number of coins held in exchanges continues to fall, which could be linked to lower selling pressure.

7 HOURS AGO