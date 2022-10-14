Read full article on original website
Almost 38K BTC Left Exchanges on October 18
Almost 38,000 BTC left exchanges on October 18 according to data shared by CryptoQuant, one of the most recognised crypto-analysis companies in the market. At current prices, 38,000 BTC are valued at $737.2 million. This is one of the most significant withdrawals from exchanges since June 2022. Moreover, CryptoQuant also shows that the total number of coins held in exchanges continues to fall, which could be linked to lower selling pressure.
MetaMask Allows Users to Buy Cryptocurrencies Using Bank Transfers
MetaMask has added an additional feature to its popular wallet. Users in the United States will now be able to buy virtual currencies using their bank accounts. This has been made possible thanks to a recent integration between MetaMask and ACH. Therefore, MetaMask continues to deliver unique solutions to users that want to have access to digital currencies.
DeVere Group CEO Predicts Volatility In Crypto Until 2023
Volatility in the cryptocurrency market could continue until 2023 according to DeVere CEO, Nigel Green. In a recently released market analysis, the CEO of the company informed that investors will use this opportunity to bolster Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) holdings. Over the last few years, Bitcoin and Ether have been highly correlated with traditional financial markets, something that had an impact on investment strategies.
Here are some of the best ways to save money and manage your finances right now
With inflation up, and the stock market down, it's proving to be a tough year for your money. If you want to save, the first step is to figure out how much you're spending and where your money is going.
