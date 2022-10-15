Prep Football: Independence notches fifth shutout, improves to 7-0 with win at Man

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Man – Judah Price rushed for 131 yards and scored six touchdowns Friday as Class AA No. 3 Independence downed Man 52-0 Friday in Man.

Quarterback Trey Bowers added 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while hooking up with receiver Cyrus Goodson four times for 151 yards.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for Indy which has allowed just 24 points through seven games.

The Patriots will host Class AA No. 7 Nicholas County next Friday.