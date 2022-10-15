Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4. He talked about recent renovations at Glenville State and last week’s Homecoming celebrations. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Pop The Soda Shop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Pop The Soda Shop in Westover. Pop The Soda Shop is located at 871 Fairmont Rd. in Westover. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Gracie Brown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girl’s soccer finished their regular season with two extremely tough opponents: the Big 10 region champion Philip Barbour Colts and the undefeated Charleston Catholic Irish. For the playoffs, Morgantown won’t be playing those teams, but the Mohigans have found themselves at the top of Triple A soccer. Being a favorite is tough, but like Gracie Brown said following the win over Philip Barbour: they’re not underestimating any opponent.
WDTV
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
Morgantown High School homecoming parade to impact traffic
The Morgantown High School homecoming parade will impact traffic patterns and downtown parking this week.
WDTV
Special Olympics return to Mylan Park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mylan Park hosted the Special Olympics Sunday. For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics returned to Mylan Park. This time it was for a swim meet in the state-of-the-art aquatic center at Mylan Park. The athletes come from all over the state. Director...
WDTV
Morgan Daniel Murphy
Morgan Daniel Murphy, 33, left this mortal world tragically and unexpectedly on October 16, 2022. He was born September 12, 1989, in Fairmont, WV, to loving parents, Michael Lloyd Murphy and Katherine Sue Vincent. In addition to his mom and dad, Morgan is survived by his beloved precious daughters, Cheyenne...
WDTV
Shinnston Community Band returns to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “A Community Christmas Concert” will be coming to the Robinson Grand with many holiday favorites. “A Community Christmas Concert” will feature the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra’s jazz, swing, and standard version of holiday favorites. Following a brief intermission, the Shinnston Community Band will provide more Christmas classics in their traditional concert band style.
WDTV
Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
WDTV
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown High homecoming parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns on Thursday for Morgantown High School’s homecoming parade. Alterations to parking and traffic patterns are set to begin at 5 p.m. with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. MPD says the parade will end...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 17
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses organizing accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Kathryn Engebretson
Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie.
Texas Tech injury report for West Virginia
OL Cole Spencer (will seek medical redshirt to return next season) IR Myles Price (sprained ankle) QB Tyler Shough (been throwing more, expected to be cleared by the Baylor game on Oct. 29) RB Cam'Ron Valdez (hamstring) WR Coy Eakin (Practicing, should be able to go if needed) QB Update.
WDTV
Mary Helen Sanders
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Helen Sanders, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1932, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Ned Fitch Haymond and Gertrude Mae (Edwards) Haymond.Mary was a housekeeper for families in Fairmont for many years. She was a member of the Central Church of the Nazarene. Mary loved to clean, cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. Mary is survived by her son, Larry Haymond and his wife, Beverly of Fairmont; her daughter, Yvonne Lane and her husband, Robert of Mannington; her three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; her sister, Priscella Mascella and her husband, John of Chesterland, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Milford Sanders, who died on December 15, 1977; her four brothers, Marlin “Bud” Haymond, Lawrence “Burr” Haymond, Robin Haymond, and Warren Haymond. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Robert Bolois, officiating. Interment will follow at Barrackville Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the West Virginia Mountaineers. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Jalen Bridges, F Dimon Carrigan, F Isaiah Cottrell, G Malik Curry,...
WDTV
William Anthony “Willie” Viglianco
William Anthony “Willie” Viglianco, 36, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness of Krabbe Leukodystrophy from which he suffered since birth. He was born in Clarksburg on March 20, 1986, a son of the late Robert Mattia and Pamela “Pam” Strader Viglianco who survives in Nutter Fort. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Erica Viglianco of Clarksburg and Nicole Romano and her husband Matt of Nutter Fort; one brother, Aaron Mattia Viglianco of Clarksburg; four nieces and nephews, Madeline, Darrian, Noah and Olivia; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Yorkie, Chloe. Willie was a 2007 graduate of Robert C. Byrd High School and loved collecting money, knives and toys, as well as visiting his families’ business, North Pole Ice. He loved meeting new people and made many friends over the years. Willie was ornery and his contagious smile could light up a room. He adored his siblings and loved his family. Willie will be missed by all. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 am with Chuck Bland officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hunters Hope, P. O. Box 643, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is a Strong Finish in Store for WVU?
Final thoughts from West Virginia's win over Baylor.
WDTV
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department to place officers in schools
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department will be placing officers at elementary schools. This comes after the idea was brought up at a board meeting. After recent school shootings, the LCSD wants to make sure their students are as safe as possible. Starting Nov. 1, Lewis...
