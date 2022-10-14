Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO