Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
10-18-19-28-36
(ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
