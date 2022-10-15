Read full article on original website
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
A play fight turned shooting incident, claims life Lafayette of 14-year-old
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl reportedly say the shooting was started by a playfight and a broken necklace.
Abbeville Police Suspect 'Retaliation' Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
The shots that rang out after Abbeville High's homecoming game may be related to a homicide case from July.
Abbeville Police: Shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School, one injured
According to the Abbeville Police Department, authorities are investigating shots fired at J.H. Williams Middle School.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
Rayne man arrested in connection with alleged "retaliation" shooting
Two juveniles were treated and released for gunshot wounds after a September shooting at a Crowley business.
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises
After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.
15-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home in Franklin
A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month.
Jury finds former cop guilty on three counts
A St. Landry Parish jury found former Opelousas Police Officer Tyron Andrepont guilty of three counts of malfeasance in an alleged excessive force case.
New Iberia Police responds to shooting on Calhoun Street
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette
According to the Lafayette Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street.
UPDATE: Victim in fatal pedestrian accident has been identified
