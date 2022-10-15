You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did you see what Ariel Helwani said about his interview with Tony Khan?. Yes, I did. I don’t blame him a bit. If Tony wanted to do his work stuff, he should have just gone on Busted Open. The fact that he wouldn’t even say if the MJF situation was a work or not was embarrassing and it only got worse when MJF sat down with Sam Roberts and told the whole story. I don’t blame Ariel one bit. I would never interview Tony again if I were him. Tony was really petulant in that interview. You can see him comments at about 37 minutes in on the video below.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO