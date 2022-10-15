Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
LSU Football Recruiting: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins, explains why he chose LSU
The Class of 2023 is full of talented quarterbacks nationwide, but LSU was able to find their quarterback for their 2023 recruiting class right in Baton Rouge in Rickie Collins. Collins is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Woodlawn High School, and he is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in...
Brian Kelly explains why Josh Williams got the game ball after the Florida game
Josh Williams received the game ball following LSU’s 45-35 victory over Florida this weekend. The junior running back rushed for a career-high of 106 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, adding eight yards receiving. But that wasn’t all that Williams did – and LSU head coach...
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
Our Views: Time to renew an old gridiron rivalry?
Supporters of Tulane are used to seeing their school ranked among the nation’s most selective and accomplished universities, and that’s something worth boasting about. Not so often, in recent years, have we seen the Green Wave on the list of the nation’s football powers. But it happened...
Southern suspensions go into effect for Saturday's homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg
The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday. The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500...
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU a true SEC West contender? Tigers are what record says they are.
Bill Parcells, as no-nonsense of a football coach as anyone who ever picked up a whistle, famously said: “You are what your record says you are.”. I wonder what The Big Tuna would say about how his standard would apply to the LSU Tigers?. After an amazing slate of...
Why LSU coach Brian Kelly was holding a play sheet against Florida
Brian Kelly was holding a sheet of play calls during the LSU at Florida game on Saturday. "Mostly situational calls, Mike (Denbrock) called a great game, I thought," Kelly said. "I'm just looking at situational calls and just reminding the quarterback, talking to Mike, talking to Matt, mostly on situational calls."
SEC's Greg Sankey doesn't speculate on LSU's NCAA case, but is 'frustrated' by length of process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — While the Southeastern Conference office has been in contact with NCAA officials about a notice of allegations LSU received in March, league commissioner Greg Sankey said it would be inappropriate to speculate on when a resolution will come. Speaking to reporters to kick off SEC basketball...
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos
After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
Film review: What made Jayden Daniels' game different when LSU beat Florida
Brian Kelly pumped his fist twice. The first one came after Jayden Daniels glided into the end zone for his sixth touchdown Saturday night. Everything was going well as LSU's offense finally clicked, and Kelly calmly lunged forward with a 42-21 lead over Florida. The second came when that lead...
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
Walker Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 people and the 1977 girls basketball team
The ties of athletics know few boundaries. Decades separated the time Jerry Morgan Sr., Warren Curtis and Kristy Carlin Mallory each spent time as part of the Walker High athletic department, but they form the latest induction class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be...
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 19, 2022
A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla. Flu shots available. Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and...
