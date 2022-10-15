ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
ASHMORE, IL
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash

Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.  This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
MACON COUNTY, IL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Charles David (C. David) Brown

May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
BLUE MOUND, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash

Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
INDIANOLA, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations

DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St., Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
DECATUR, IL

