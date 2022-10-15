Read full article on original website
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
MyWabashValley.com
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Herald & Review
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County
DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
Herald & Review
Charles David (C. David) Brown
May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
Herald & Review
Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations
DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St., Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
