ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Saints grind out home victory over Titans

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6wzq_0iZsGYKW00

Friday night the St. Peter and Tri-City United football teams treated fans to a game that would have looked just as much at home in 1922 as it does today. With both the Saints and Titans fighting for every inch of the football field, multiple possessions over 12 plays and a combined 10 points, what the game lacked in terms of finesse, it made up for in drama. Thanks to a pair of second-half interceptions and a late goal-line stop, the St. Peter Saints claimed the 7-3 victory despite TCU's time of possession advantage.

"We've been talking all year that this year is going to be a journey," said St. Peter head coach Brian Odland. "We are a much better team than we were in week one and I'm very proud of the growth these guys have shown."

The Saints received the opening kickoff and after a nine-yard completion on first down, they wouldn't be able to earn the yard needed and were forced to punt to TCU. What followed was a masterclass in ball control as the Titans smashed their way downfield in chunks of four to five yards on every play.

TCU would end up using all of the time remaining in the first quarter on the drive and coming out of the quarter break, the Titans were faced with a fourth down and six from the 15-yard line. TCU made the choice to go for it given the success of the drive, but this time the Saints kept them from converting and forced the turnover on downs.

St. Peter then drove down the field with the drive ultimately stalling in the red zone followed by a 22-yard field goal attempt to take the lead. The kick had plenty of distance but ended up being pulled just slightly to the right, giving TCU the ball at the 20 with 1:42 remaining in the half.

The Titans first two passes in the hurry up offense were misses but on third down, quarterback Henry Schendel connected with Luke Holicky on a pass to the middle that Holicky was able to take 34-yards into St. Peter territory. Another critical third down was converted when Schendel stepped up into the pocket and realized he had room to run up the middle where he was able to dive forward and gain the first with just 5.5 seconds remaining.

With one timeout remaining, TCU attempted to score from seven yards out but the pass went incomplete which forced them to try a field goal. Despite the Saints using their timeout to attempt to ice the kicker, Rafael Balcazar drilled the kick straight down the center to put the Titans up 3-0 at the half.

With the lead, TCU received the opening kickoff and in keeping with the themes of the game, the Titans were able to just drive down the field mixing runs with critical third down completions. It was becoming clear that if St. Peter was going to have a chance, the team would need an impact play, and it was Nakiye Mercado who supplied it when he intercepted a pass to a receiver on a hook route.

The Saints refused to let their first turnover of the night and drove all the way into the TCU red zone for the second time on the night. The drive took up the entire remaining third quarter with St. Peter facing a fourth and one from the two-yard line coming out of the break.

The Saints went to their strength and pounded the ball straight up the middle with a handoff to Cole Filand who powered through mass of bodies to cross the goal line and give St. Peter the lead. A Josh Bosacker PAT would increase the lead to 7-3 with 11:55 remaining in the game.

"We went into half, corrected a couple of things with some minor adjustments and then the guys just executed," said Odland. "They put together the big plays when they needed to."

Needing a touchdown, the Titans returned the kickoff to the 28-yard line and in the style of game that had been present all night, took their time to pound the rock and convert key third downs. TCU found itself once again inside the red zone and after a third-down run of four yards found themselves in a fourth down and one situation from the two-yard line once again.

In a decision that surprised nobody, the Titans went for it and having had success on the ground all-night, ran it straight up the gut. This time though, it was the St. Peter defensive line that won the battle as the defenders completely blew up the run play for a loss of three and a turnover on downs with just over four minutes to go.

The Saints gained one first down and forced TCU to use all of its timeouts but still had to punt the ball away with 1:29 to go. The Titans took advantage of a punt that went out of bounds at the St. Peter 35 and still had the opportunity to pull off a game-winning drive. After a first down, TCU went to the air looking for some chunk yardage as the clock slipped below a minute, but Saints defensive back Isaac Alger read the play and was able to step ahead of the receiver and pick the ball off, sealing the win for St. Peter.

"They showed a lot of resilience," said coach Odland. "We haven't won as many games this year as we'd hoped and we get down early and could have imploded, but boy did they battle back in the second half."

With the win, St. Peter improves to 3-4 (2-2 SCR) on the season while the loss drops Tri-City United to 3-4 (1-2 SCR).

Both teams have a quick turnaround with the Saints traveling to battle Jackson County Central Wednesday, Oct. 19, while the Titans host Jordan the same night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-October 18, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on the Thief Lake and Roseau River wildlife management areas. Hunting success varied, and a hunter was found to be in possession of lead shot. Area ATV riders and grouse hunters were also checked. Grouse-hunting success is not great. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Election deniers are a threat to Minnesota’s democracy

According to a recent study from the Defend Democracy Project, right-wing activists and election skeptics are endangering democracy in Minnesota before the November election. The research, which is based on interviews with academics, legal experts, and grassroots activists in Minnesota, singled out the regional spread of misinformation as the main danger to the state’s democracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’

As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
98
Followers
324
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy