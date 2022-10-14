ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 57

Max Teo
2d ago

This proposition will allow others states citizens to a free abortion and round trip and hotel stay on California taxpayers! Vote No!!!

elizabeth
2d ago

Proposition 1 just offers new 3rd trimester abortion change to current law. Immorality on the ballot at this point. I’m pro-choice, but in the 21st century this isn’t choice any longer. It’s intentional. Gross and egregious rewriting of current law.

Viva's a liar!
1d ago

Prop 1 allows unlimited access to abortion, for whatever reason, including up to moments before birth, simply because it would prohibit the state from enforcing any abortion restriction on the grounds of “right to privacy”.

