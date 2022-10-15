JOB DUTIES: Develop relationships and work within team and across departments to ensure customer tasks are completed and customer response expectations are achieved. Ensure proper initiation and completion of quote requests, including the completion of proposals. Initiate and facilitate renewal process in collaboration with underwriter and timely, professional communication with producer. Analyze and approve or reject endorsement transactions within binding authority. Assist in resolving customer service issues. Complete the clearance process (all channels). Ensure proper initiation and completion of incoming requests for policy issuance and policy administration. Identify areas for improvement with recommendations for process, procedure, or system changes. Complete reports for producer productivity, quality, customer response, and customer satisfaction metrics. Complete reports, audits, and tasks, as needed, to identify individual and team results and report to management. Communicate results with identified assigned producers, agents, or customers. Implement processes to determine customer satisfaction for producer team tasks and responsibilities.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO