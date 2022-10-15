Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
WJFW-TV
Canines sprint it out in the inaugural Minocqua "Almost" Winter Dryland Races
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - All by the power of the dog, racers from across the Midwest gathered at Minocqua Winter Park. While it’s not quite winter yet, that’s not stopping some dogs from pulling their way across the finish line. In its inaugural year, the Minocqua Almost Winter...
95.5 FM WIFC
Domestic Incident Leads to Arrest in Lincoln County
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A report of a 911 hangup call led to the arrest of a Lincoln County man for charges of battery last week. Officers say they received the call from a home on Theisen Road on Saturday. The dispatcher said they had heard what seemed to be a struggle in the background, though couldn’t make contact with the caller.
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home will close its doors in Phillips by the end of the year.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On Friday, September 30, 2022 Aspirus Pleasant View, the only nursing Home in Phillips, announced it will be closing its doors as a skilled nursing home facility.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
WJFW-TV
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink,...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Fire Chief and Gov. Evers talk challenges, solutions
On Tuesday, the Rhinelander Fire department responded to three calls all around the same time. The problem was, they only had five personnel available. A thin staff because of a tight budget is one of the issues Rhinelander's fire chief told the governor during his visit. Gov. Tony Evers met...
WJFW-TV
Barnes makes campaign stop in Rhinelander
Around 1pm on Tuesday, Senate-hopeful Mandela Barnes met with supporters at the Friendship House Restaurant in Rhinelander. Barnes talked about reproductive health care rights, bringing back manufacturing jobs, and Sen. Johnson's voting record. In close, Barnes challenged people to try and find one voter on the fence every day, and convince them to vote blue in November.
starjournalnow.com
Warrants of the Week
Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating them. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
WDIO-TV
Duluth informs residents about lead-contaminated water and plans to help with the issue
Contaminated water can naturally cause health risks, and it is a concern in the city of Duluth right now. The city has a problem with it’s aging water system, and they have been working to address it. Lead particles have been developing in Duluth’s city water has been an...
Superior Carjacking Case Brings Charges For Oliver Man
The suspect in a carjacking that Superior Police responded to this summer has faced his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court. 22-year old Carter Joshua Pionk faces felony charges related to the incident that occured on August 27. Pionk made his appearance before the judge on October 5. According...
WJFW-TV
Business Lending Specialist II - 3316130
JOB DUTIES: Supporting lenders in providing an Incredible Customer Experience for business, real estate, and consumer loan applications. Obtaining supporting documentation before preparing loan documentation for loan closing, including but not limited to UCC search, CIS search, OFAC check, etc. Ordering and obtaining required documentation from third party vendors such as appraisals, title policies, flood determination, etc. Preparing all loan documentation and providing processing support for new and renewed loan requests for business customers with exposure of less than $500,000.00 and all consumer loans. Completing the entry of loan closed data into core banking system for consumer loans and assisting with customer request including but not limited to payments, transfers, wires, stop payments, and history inquiries. Ensuring timely, accurate, and compliant processing of assigned loans.
WJFW-TV
Underwriting Support Specialist - 3314821
JOB DUTIES: Develop relationships and work within team and across departments to ensure customer tasks are completed and customer response expectations are achieved. Ensure proper initiation and completion of quote requests, including the completion of proposals. Initiate and facilitate renewal process in collaboration with underwriter and timely, professional communication with producer. Analyze and approve or reject endorsement transactions within binding authority. Assist in resolving customer service issues. Complete the clearance process (all channels). Ensure proper initiation and completion of incoming requests for policy issuance and policy administration. Identify areas for improvement with recommendations for process, procedure, or system changes. Complete reports for producer productivity, quality, customer response, and customer satisfaction metrics. Complete reports, audits, and tasks, as needed, to identify individual and team results and report to management. Communicate results with identified assigned producers, agents, or customers. Implement processes to determine customer satisfaction for producer team tasks and responsibilities.
WJFW-TV
Propane Bobtail Driver Minocqua Propane - 3317734
JOB DUTIES: Deliver gasoline, oil, and propane products to customer base. Follow route and time schedule that is provided by the Dispatcher on a daily basis. Load, unload, prepare, inspect, and operate delivery vehicle in accordance with company standards. Collect payments from customers. Inform customers of new products and services. Complete logs and reports according to company standards, policies, and procedures. Participate in any required job training and/or certifications and safety meetings. HAZMAT CDL DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS –
WJFW-TV
Procurement Agent - 3303002
JOB DUTIES: Weinbrenner Shoe Company is looking for motivated candidates to join our growing team, to positively impact and execute business strategy while promoting a diverse culture. As a Procurement Agent, you will be responsible for assisting with the procurement process, including the purchasing of high-quality materials, preparation of purchase orders, and maintaining order records and inventory levels. You will also be responsible for maintaining data integrity and be a key member of our inventory team.
voiceofalexandria.com
Police, feds Investigate drone shooting
Ashland County and federal authorities are investigating both a local man accused of shooting down a drone near Odanah and the man who was flying the drone. Bad River tribal member Joe Bates said he was piloting his drone and recording video and photos Sept. 25 along the shore of Lake Superior. The photos and video revealed extensive work being done along the shore.
WJFW-TV
Prescription drug and sharps take back collection Oct. 29
(WJFW) - The state of Wisconsin will celebrate Prescription Drug Take Back Day by offering collections at various locations throughout the state. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone needing to dispose of old or unused prescriptions will have the opportunity. Local "take back" locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department.
