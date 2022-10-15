Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota on Monday night, police confirmed Tuesday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yPrKhZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located in …. Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota...
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
‘Queen of Rap’ Missy Elliott heads to Virginia to attend Portsmouth street dedication ceremony
A Portsmouth native and the "Queen of Rap" herself, Missy Elliott will be in Virginia today attending a day of festivities centered around a street dedication ceremony in her honor.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault
WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
WAVY News 10
"We were shocked;" Local business picks up the pieces after multiple break-ins
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. “We were shocked;” Local business picks up the pieces …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports.
allaccess.com
WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'
MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth community prepares for Missy Elliott street dedication ceremony and parade
The pep rally and parade will honor the multi-Grammy award-winning artist at Manor High School. The event will begin Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Ex-city manager describes ‘pay to play’ atmosphere in Portsmouth in $5M lawsuit
10 On Your Side's investigative team has learned that former Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones is filing a $5.35 million lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.
2 children abducted in Hampton found in North Dakota
HAMPTON, Va. — Two children allegedly abducted by their father in Hampton are safe after officers found them in North Dakota. Timothy Truitt, 36, is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly kidnapped Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, at a Hampton Walmart and fled to North Dakota.
Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally
News 3 is live at Manor High School, Elliott's alma mater, to capture the excitement and celebrations being held to honor a local legend.
Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
13newsnow.com
Comicon brings a different perspective on reality back to the Hampton Roads Convention Center
Comicon returned to Hampton this past weekend. Artists, vendors and fans of all ages came out to participate. Photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota Monday night.
Man injured following shooting on Jamestown Ave in Hampton
Police say they currently investigating a shooting that injured a man in Hampton Monday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Loaded Smoked Turkey Leg and So Much More!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Gigi from BeachHouse 757 and Cups Up joined us in the kitchen and made several different dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, stuffed smoked turkey leg, bang bang shrimp and much more!. Cups Up. 3578 Holland Rd. In Virginia Beach. BeachHouse...
WAVY News 10
‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens
Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
