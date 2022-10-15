ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 missing children from Hampton safely located in North Dakota

Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota on Monday night, police confirmed Tuesday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yPrKhZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located in …. Two Hampton children who were subjects of an Amber Alert were located safely in North Dakota...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

2 children abducted in Hampton found in North Dakota

HAMPTON, Va. — Two children allegedly abducted by their father in Hampton are safe after officers found them in North Dakota. Timothy Truitt, 36, is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly kidnapped Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, at a Hampton Walmart and fled to North Dakota.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Loaded Smoked Turkey Leg and So Much More!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Gigi from BeachHouse 757 and Cups Up joined us in the kitchen and made several different dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, stuffed smoked turkey leg, bang bang shrimp and much more!. Cups Up. 3578 Holland Rd. In Virginia Beach. BeachHouse...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk teens

Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a gun, links him to additional rapes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s1Mr6F. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. Police say DNA evidence, obtained after the suspect lied on a form to buy a...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy