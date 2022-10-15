Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Lesson Learned: Cockrum Gets Illinois Dirt Mile Redemption at Springfield
Shane Cockrum vowed vengeance on the Illinois dirt miles entering Saturday’s Bettenhausen 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Cockrum absolutely dominated at southern Illinois’ Du Quoin State Fairgrounds dirt mile on Labor Day weekend in early September of this season. For nearly the...
Herald & Review
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Herald & Review
2022 assessment notices mailed in Macon County
DECATUR — The Macon County Supervisor of Assessments Office has begun mailing 2022 assessment notices. These are assessments only, not a tax bill, a news release said. Residents who believe their assessment is incorrect or they qualify for an exemption that is not listed on the notice can call 217-424-1364 or go to the assessment office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., Room 401, Decatur.
Herald & Review
Illinois' first cannabis infuser opens in Pekin
PEKIN — Krown LLC became the first business in Illinois to open a social equity cannabis infusion company during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. The new facility is located at 845 Brenkman Drive in Pekin. Allison Dries, owner and co-founder of Krown...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Herald & Review
Garden Club members learn about Decatur's Ag Academy
DECATUR — Donations to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation are not charity, they're investments in kids' futures, according to Executive Director Zach Shields. Shields spoke to the Garden Club of Decatur on Tuesday to give members an overview of the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and the schools' nationally recognized FFA program.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Herald & Review
Decatur's Operation Enduring Support accepting care package donations
DECATUR — Operation Enduring Support is accepting donations for Christmas care packages for deployed military. Donations may be delivered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to Grace United Methodist Church at 901 N. Main St., Decatur. The deadline is Nov. 17. Suggested donations include protein bars,...
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says it was a Canton man who was killed early Saturday morning following a crash in rural Peoria County. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results indicate Nathan Fall, 38, died from multiple blunt force injuries, and likely died instantly. Fall...
Herald & Review
Coats for Kids coat drive now accepting donations
DECATUR — Organizers of the 31st annual Coats for Kids drive is now collecting gently used and new coats of all sizes, including infants, children and adult sizes. Participating cleaners will clean the coats in preparation for distribution. Coats may be dropped off at various locations through Nov. 30.
Herald & Review
Police identify, and praise, officers involved in Oct. 12 deadly Decatur shooting
DECATUR — Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department released the names of the officers involved in the Oct. 12 exchange of gunfire that left 32-year-old Decatur man Jamontey O. Neal dead and two officers wounded. The four officers involved in the 12:25 a.m. gunfight were identified as...
Herald & Review
Driver in fatal rural Macon County crash identified
CERRO GORDO — The driver of a pickup truck killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck was identified Monday as Clayton T. Miller, 27, of Cerro Gordo. A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Miller had been pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m. after the crash on Oct. 13 on Illinois 105 near Illini Road in rural Macon County.
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
