Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
goduke.com
Frias Garners Third ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias picked up her third ACC Freshman of the Week selection after turning in another strong race performance, this one coming at the Nuttycombe Invitational this past weekend. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native continues to build on her impressive freshman campaign, earning...
goduke.com
Roach, Lively Honored on Preseason All-ACC Teams
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its preseason awards on Tuesday, with junior Jeremy Roach and freshman Dereck Lively II earning recognition. Roach was named to the Preseason All-ACC First Team, while Lively was tapped as the Preseason Rookie of the Year and to a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Second Team.
goduke.com
Brinker Tied for Lead at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker registered 10 birdies through 35 holes on Monday and sits tied for the individual lead at 6-under-par at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which is being played at the 6,203-yard, par-72 Governors Club in Chapel Hill, N.C. Inclement...
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Defeats George Washington 4-0
DURHAM – The second-ranked Duke men's soccer team secured its 10th win of the season Tuesday night, defeating George Washington 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils were led by Shakur Mohammed's second brace in as many games and Eliot Hamill put together yet another clean sheet, his ninth of the year.
goduke.com
Duke Baseball Pro Ball Update
DURHAM – Asheville Tourists outfielder Joey Loperfido, South Bend Cubs pitcher Adam Laskey and Iowa Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis highlighted 14 former Blue Devils who played at all levels of professional baseball this past season. Former Blue Devils' pitcher Marcus Stroman completed his first season with the Chicago Cubs in 2022.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Face Colonials in Final Non-Conference Match of 2022
DURHAM – The third-ranked Duke men's soccer team plays its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday night, welcoming George Washington into Koskinen Stadium. Kickoff between the Blue Devils (9-0-3, 4-0-1) and the Colonials (6-6-2, 2-4-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACCNX. SERIES HISTORY.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
goduke.com
Game Notes: Miami
DURHAM – Duke is back on the road Saturday when it travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to face off against Miami. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Miami leads the all-time series between the two schools, 15-4. In the last...
goduke.com
Blue Devils to Compete Locally in Tar Heel Invite
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke women's golf team will compete locally this week as the Blue Devils will see action in the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, which will be contested at the Governor's Cup in Chapel Hill, N.C., Oct. 17-18. Each team will play 36 holes of stroke play followed by 18 on Tuesday. The Blue Devils will open action on Monday at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start on holes five through nine.
goduke.com
Six Blue Devils Ranked in TopDrawerSoccer Listing
DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its top-100 individual midseason rankings with the Duke women's soccer team featuring six Blue Devils on the list. In the Women's National Top-100 rankings, featuring the highest ranked sophomore, junior and seniors college soccer players in the nation, Duke had four student-athletes on the ledger – Sophie Jones (2), Michelle Cooper (7), Ruthie Jones (28) and Delaney Graham (76).
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Basketball Recreates Iconic Sports Illustrated 1981-82 Cover Photo
Shortly after being announced as the Associated Press' preseason No. 1 team ahead of the 2022-23 season, North Carolina basketball released a fantastic recreation of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that featured UNC head coach Dean Smith and star returnees James Worthy, Jimmy Black, Matt Doherty and Sam Perkins. In their place stands Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.
goduke.com
Elko Radio Show Set for Tonight at Washington Duke Inn
DURHAM – The Duke Football Radio Show with Mike Elko has its eighth show tonight at 7 p.m. at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in the Vista Restaurant. The show, a production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, will be broadcast locally on WRAL News+ (96.5 FM in Durham and 99.3 FM in Raleigh) and The Buzz (620 AM and 1550 AM). The show is also available on Blue Devil Sports Network affiliates across the state and the Varsity Network mobile app. In addition, fans can watch the show on Facebook Live via the Duke Football Facebook page. A replay of the broadcast will be available the following day on GoDuke.com.
goduke.com
Trio of Blue Devils Advance to Singles Finals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A trio of Duke women's tennis standouts – Chloe Beck, Emma Jackson and Cameron Morra -- advanced to the singles final on Sunday with wins against ranked opponents in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals in Winston-Salem, N.C. Beck, ranked No. 5 nationally, registered...
goduke.com
Siebers Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke junior men's golfer Ian Siebers has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his first collegiate medalist honor. Siebers helped the Duke men's golf team sweep the Georgetown Intercollegiate last week, as the junior claimed co-medalist with a 5-under 211. He entered the final day of play sitting three shots back of the lead and played a steady front nine, making the turn with an even-par 36 through the first half of his round.
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Miami
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils travel to Miami for a Saturday showdown with the Hurricanes at 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates, and Wiley Ballard on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Balanced Scoring Leads Duke Past Bellarmine, 3-1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three different Blue Devils scored goals to lead the 24th-ranked Duke field hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Bellarmine in a non-conference matchup at Louisville's Trager Field. Duke scored twice in the second quarter to take the lead for good with senior Josie Varney netting the game winner.
goduke.com
Coach K Named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
NEW YORK, New York (via Heisman Trophy Trust) – The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000...
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, faces DWI charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday. Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released. “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We […]
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers
New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers. Near the...
Comments / 0