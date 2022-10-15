ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police beat for Monday, Oct. 17

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of obstructing identification after police said he gave a fake name while being detained in an investigation. ACCIDENTS. • Ambr R. Shanks, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a...
JHS seeks veterans to participate in Veterans Day ceremony

Jacksonville High School is asking all military veterans and active-duty servicemen and women to join the school Nov. 11 for a luncheon and ceremony in honor of Veterans Day. The luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. with an assembly at 1 p.m. Sgt Michael Chavez of the Army National Guard...
