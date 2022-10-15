The Spence family has released information regarding a homegoing service date for Willie Spence II, who passed away last Tuesday following a car accident in Tennessee. The projected service dates are as follows: The homegoing service will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida. A memorial service, time as yet to be determined, will take place in Douglas on November 5. Additional details are below.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO