valdostatoday.com
Wildcats Fan Bus spots available
VALDOSTA – Fans can secure a spot on the Wildcat Fan Bus that will travel to this Friday’s game vs. Camden County. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Kingsland to play the Camden County Wildcats on Friday, October 21, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium (6300 Laurel Island Parkway).
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
atlinq.com
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
Video | Great crowd for Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair first Saturday parade
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro began a new tradition in moving the parade to Saturday morning in honor of their 60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. If the large crowds along the parade route was any indication, everyone loved the Saturday parade. “Moving the parade to Saturday allowed more people to participate...
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
wtoc.com
Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
WJCL
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
WALB 10
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
wtoc.com
One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
douglasnow.com
Family announces projected services dates for Willie Spence
The Spence family has released information regarding a homegoing service date for Willie Spence II, who passed away last Tuesday following a car accident in Tennessee. The projected service dates are as follows: The homegoing service will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida. A memorial service, time as yet to be determined, will take place in Douglas on November 5. Additional details are below.
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta front yard fire leads to drug arrest
VALDOSTA – An illegal fire in a front yard lead Valdosta police to a 19-year-old carrying drugs and a handgun. Arrested: Calvin Tyrese McFadden, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:22 am., while on patrol in the 400 block of...
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
