Statesboro, GA

valdostatoday.com

Wildcats Fan Bus spots available

VALDOSTA – Fans can secure a spot on the Wildcat Fan Bus that will travel to this Friday’s game vs. Camden County. The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Kingsland to play the Camden County Wildcats on Friday, October 21, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium (6300 Laurel Island Parkway).
VALDOSTA, GA
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WALB 10

Arrest made in Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

One killed in shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday. The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street. Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash. Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around...
SAVANNAH, GA
douglasnow.com

Family announces projected services dates for Willie Spence

The Spence family has released information regarding a homegoing service date for Willie Spence II, who passed away last Tuesday following a car accident in Tennessee. The projected service dates are as follows: The homegoing service will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida. A memorial service, time as yet to be determined, will take place in Douglas on November 5. Additional details are below.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WRDW-TV

Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta front yard fire leads to drug arrest

VALDOSTA – An illegal fire in a front yard lead Valdosta police to a 19-year-old carrying drugs and a handgun. Arrested: Calvin Tyrese McFadden, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:22 am., while on patrol in the 400 block of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
SAVANNAH, GA

