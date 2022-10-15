Read full article on original website
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Harden 5-9, Harris 3-6, Maxey 2-5, Melton 1-2, Niang 1-3, Embiid 1-6, House Jr. 0-1, Tucker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid, Harrell, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Embiid 6, Harden 3, Tucker 2, Harrell, House Jr., Maxey).
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley 2, Davis, Walker IV). Turnovers: 21 (James 5,...
Lakers host the Clippers to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
Philadelphia plays conference rival Milwaukee
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
How to Fake It: The 2022-23 Bulls
The Bulls kick off the 2022-23 season tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The team has a share of nationally televised games this year, so you'll inevitably find yourself with a group of people watching this Bulls team. Here's what you need to know to keep up. DeMar...
NBA Expanded Conference Glance
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
Monday's Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
Arizona 4, Toronto 2
Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
Edmonton and Buffalo take the ice in non-conference matchup
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 in home games a season ago. The Oilers allowed 3.1 goals per...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Flyers take win streak into matchup with the Panthers
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -308, Flyers +247; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida had a...
