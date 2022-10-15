Read full article on original website
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117
PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117. BOSTON (126) Brown...
NBA Conference Glance
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver...
Ottawa 7, Boston 5
Ottawa331—7 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 2 (Norris, DeBrincat), 1:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 2 (Stutzle, Zub), 3:09. 3, Ottawa, Batherson 1 (Tkachuk, Stutzle), 13:14. 4, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, DeBrusk), 17:00. Second Period_5, Boston, Krejci 2 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28 (pp). 6, Boston, Greer 3 (Coyle), 1:30. 7, Ottawa, Pinto 2...
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley 2, Davis, Walker IV). Turnovers: 21 (James 5,...
N.Y. Yankees wins series 3-2
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Bader, Rosario, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 50, Cleveland 82. 2B_Rizzo, Cabrera, Kwan, Ramírez 2, Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor, Straw. HR_Rizzo, Bader 3, Judge 2, Stanton 2, Cabrera, Kwan, Rosario, J.Naylor. RBIs_Rizzo 4, Bader 4, Judge 3, Stanton 6, Cabrera 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Ramírez 2, Rosario 2, Giménez, J.Naylor 3, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Torres 2, Locastro, Kwan, Rosario, Giménez. CS_Rizzo. SF_Stanton, Trevino, Ramírez. S_Peralta.
Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
