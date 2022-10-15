ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Porterville Recorder

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Connor, Ehlers), 3:28. 2, Dallas, Seguin 1 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 10:20. Second Period_3, Dallas, Hakanpaa 1 (Marchment, Suter), 15:38. 4, Dallas, Kiviranta 1 (Lindell), 17:28. Third Period_5, Dallas, Heiskanen 2 (Hintz, Robertson), 8:12 (pp). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 8-6-10_24. Dallas 9-11-9_29. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

NBA Expanded Conference Glance

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 126, Philadelphia 117

PHILADELPHIA (117) Harris 7-14 1-2 18, Tucker 3-5 0-0 6, Embiid 9-18 7-9 26, Harden 9-14 12-12 35, Maxey 8-16 3-3 21, Niang 1-4 0-0 3, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 0-2 1-2 1, Melton 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-80 24-28 117. BOSTON (126) Brown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 109

Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Nunn 3-6, James 3-10, Christie 1-1, Ryan 1-3, Westbrook 1-3, Beverley 1-5, Swider 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Davis 0-3, Toscano-Anderson 0-3, Walker IV 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beverley 2, Davis, Walker IV). Turnovers: 21 (James 5,...
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Minnesota111—3 First Period_1, Colorado, Meyers 1 (Johnson, Girard), 3:30. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 2 (Jost, Addison), 4:14. 3, Colorado, Girard 1 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 15:08. Penalties_None. Second Period_4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Boldy, Addison), 6:09 (pp). 5, Colorado, Rantanen 1 (MacKinnon, Makar), 11:59. Penalties_Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Hooking), 8:37;...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Lakers host the Clippers to start season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

How to Fake It: The 2022-23 Bulls

The Bulls kick off the 2022-23 season tonight against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The team has a share of nationally televised games this year, so you'll inevitably find yourself with a group of people watching this Bulls team. Here's what you need to know to keep up. DeMar...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Arizona 4, Toronto 2

Toronto002—2 First Period_1, Arizona, Ritchie 3 (Gostisbehere, Moser), 19:34 (pp). Penalties_Moser, ARI (Cross Checking), 0:34; Aube-Kubel, TOR (Kneeing), 2:55; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 10:13; Brodie, TOR (Illegal Equipment), 10:13; Ritchie, ARI (Boarding), 16:34; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 18:43. Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 1 (Bjugstad), 8:30. Penalties_Holl, TOR (Delay of Game), 9:01;...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
Porterville Recorder

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Washington114—6 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Strome, Johansson), 0:56 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 2 (Ekman-Larsson, Hughes), 19:52. Penalties_Boeser, VAN (High Sticking), 0:36. Second Period_3, Washington, Eller 1 (Fehervary), 0:08. 4, Vancouver, Horvat 1 (Pearson, Boeser), 8:03. 5, Vancouver, Lazar 1 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 8:14. 6, Vancouver, Miller 2 (Pettersson, Hughes),...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -154, FC Cincinnati +384; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Cincinnati following...
CINCINNATI, OH

