Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Republican Tim Michels says he's open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools if elected
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday that he'd consider breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools system if elected and would not increase funding to the district unless it makes major changes. His comments represent another one of many issues where he's at odds with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers,...
wpr.org
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree: Evers’ veto pen is the only obstacle for more than 100 GOP bills
Sometimes it's anyone's guess what candidates for public office would actually do if they're elected. But in the race for Wisconsin governor, voters have been given more than 120 examples of what they can expect. They're all bills that passed the Republican-dominated state Legislature only to be vetoed by Democratic...
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed these bills. They could be reconsidered if Tim Michels is elected governor
Gov. Tony Evers' 126 vetoes since January 2021 help tell the story of the policy differences between Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin. Here are some of the highlights. Read our story about Evers' vetoes here. Election laws. Few issues highlighted the differences between Evers and Republicans more than their disconnect...
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
wpr.org
Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin
Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
wpr.org
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
Comments / 0