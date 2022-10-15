ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin

Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy