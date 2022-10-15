Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
Gangrel Comments On Potentially Giving Edge Backup In WWE
"WWE Raw" star Edge has found himself in a personal feud with The Judgment Day and may need some backup. Going into his "I Quit" Match with Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge said there's nothing Balor could physically do to him to make him say, "I quit." While the Rated-R Superstar may have been right, he wasn't counting on being emotionally forced to give in.
Mike Chioda Was Shocked Top AEW Star Left For WWE
Since AEW's inception in January 2019, many released WWE stars have made their way to Tony Khan's promotion. Rarely has it gone the other way but as always, exceptions do present themselves. With the current investigation into the backstage fracas following AEW All-Out ongoing, questions have been raised about the company's atmosphere. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed that perceived tension during a recent episode of The Universal Wrestling Podcast, admitting that one case of an AEW member jumping to WWE surprised him.
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
WWE Raw Results (10/17) - United States Championship Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Dexter Lumis Vs. The Miz
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 17, 2022, coming to you live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma!. Brock Lesnar will be addressing the WWE Universe following his shocking return last week in Brooklyn, in which he beat down Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States Championship Match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins to cost him big. Prior to that, he hadn't been seen since facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. What will he have to say?
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
EC3 Jokingly States That He Could Beat AEW Star To Death With His Own Legs
EC3 recently was a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast. During the interview, the former WWE and Impact star went into strange detail about him and current AEW star Adam Cole being the last men on earth. "My neighbor Kurt, the realtor, hell of a guy looks just...
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons
Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
Alexa Bliss Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Bray Wyatt Connection
A WWE star's latest Instagram post has fans buzzing about a possible reunion of one of the eeriest partnerships in recent memory. Alexa Bliss posted a selfie Monday on Instagram, donning black eyeshadow and a KISS t-shirt, while captioning her post: "Welcome to my nightmare...I think you're gonna like it here."
Jake Roberts Believes Bret Hart Got What He Deserved With Infamous WWE Angle
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most talked about incidents in wrestling history to this day, despite the fact it happened back in 1997. Seeing Bret Hart legitimately screwed out of WWE Championship is something that caused huge shockwaves in the business, with many being disappointed with the situation. However, Jake Roberts has a different opinion on how it was handled, as he explained on the latest episode of the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, saying, "You didn't get screwed assh*le, you got what you deserved."
Tay Melo Thanks WWE And AEW
Tay Melo has been one of many professional wrestling stars to make the jump over from WWE to AEW, with WWE being the company who helped start her off in the business. Following her WWE release, Melo found her way over to AEW where she has not since found championship success, however, she has found success in her romantic life — marrying the ever-so controversial Sammy Guevara.
