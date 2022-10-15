Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
One of Lafayette's Most Historic Buildings, Sans Souci is Set to Close
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority is terminating the lease for Downtown's Sans Souci Art Gallery.
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Ezora Proctor overcame many odds to become a teacher, community leader
Editor's note: This is the 11th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. With odds stacked against her and a community gathered behind her, Ezora Proctor has overcome many challenges. Growing up in Eunice,...
theadvocate.com
Alton Armstrong honored for efforts to keep Lafayette Mardi Gras Indian costume traditions alive
Saturday was Alton “Lil ‘Tiger” Armstrong’s day to shine, not for the masks he has worn nor for the costumes he has created for a half-century but for the Creole Mardi Gras cause he struggles to preserve in Lafayette. He thought about that as he was...
theadvocate.com
Leader of Louisiana School for the Deaf dismissed, reasons why not disclosed
The leader of the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge has been dismissed from her post, officials said Tuesday. Heather Laine was removed from her job as director/principal of the school effective last Friday by acting Superintendent Katherine Granier. Granier said Tuesday she cannot discuss details of the...
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent
Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Tina Shelvin Bingham a driving force behind neighborhood revitalization
Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. It all began with a mural at the corner of 12th and South Magnolia streets in 2015. Since then, the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood has partnered with the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to create a public space for the community. The property marked by the mural later became home to the Mccomb-Veazey Community House, which allows a space for the minds of the community revitalization project and the community members themselves to come together.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022
PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
Legendary rock band coming to Lafayette in 2023 for 50th anniversary
The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.
Retired military veteran gets homecoming of a lifetime at Breaux Bridge home
After serving his country for 22 years, a military veteran is finally home for good.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
KLFY.com
The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
theadvocate.com
Zachary and Denham Springs gain new fire fighters at graduation ceremony
The Baton Rouge Fire Department held graduation for its 40th class of its Basic Academy on Oct. 13 at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. In addition to 27 recruits for Baton Rouge, Zachary Fire Department had five graduates, Denham Springs had one and the Baton Rouge Airport had one.
theadvocate.com
Richard and Elaine Zuschlag recognized by Community Foundation of Acadiana
Community Foundation of Acadiana recognized its regional Leaders in Philanthropy on Wednesday during its annual awards ceremony. Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag and his wife, Elaine, are the recipients of the award for Lafayette Parish. Raymond Hebert, CFA executive director of affiliate & philanthropic engagement, said the Zuschlags...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
theadvocate.com
Weird weather: Baton Rouge could see its earliest freeze ever. Here's what you should know
Baton Rouge experienced an unusually rainy summer this year, followed by abnormal drought conditions that have led to an unusually low Mississippi River. Now the city is in a cold snap that could bring the region its earliest-ever freezing temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the earliest freezing temperature...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
theadvocate.com
Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch
On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
theadvocate.com
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
