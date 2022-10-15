ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos

Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Artists may be evicted from historic Lafayette Sans Souci building due to repairs, rent

Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year. The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
Women Who Mean Business: Tina Shelvin Bingham a driving force behind neighborhood revitalization

Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. It all began with a mural at the corner of 12th and South Magnolia streets in 2015. Since then, the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood has partnered with the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to create a public space for the community. The property marked by the mural later became home to the Mccomb-Veazey Community House, which allows a space for the minds of the community revitalization project and the community members themselves to come together.
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022

PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
The food at Shucks! will make you say ‘Aw shucks’

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen with Gerald Gruenig, anther guest you can expect at the Acadiana Eats Festival: Shucks! in Abbeville. This morning, Shucks! featured their Sassy Shrimp, Shuck Stacker, Shrimp & Grits, Red Snapper, and Bread Pudding. SHUCKS. 701 W Port St. (337)...
Richard and Elaine Zuschlag recognized by Community Foundation of Acadiana

Community Foundation of Acadiana recognized its regional Leaders in Philanthropy on Wednesday during its annual awards ceremony. Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag and his wife, Elaine, are the recipients of the award for Lafayette Parish. Raymond Hebert, CFA executive director of affiliate & philanthropic engagement, said the Zuschlags...
Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch

On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
