ashlandsource.com
Postseason Party: Five area teams likely headed to playoffs
ASHLAND — It could be a busy Week 11 in Ashland County. All five of the schools in the Ashland Source coverage area will likely get the call Sunday afternoon when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its playoff invitations.
ashlandsource.com
3 Ashland players earn first-team All-OCC boys soccer honors
ASHLAND — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
LYNDHURST, Ohio — One lucky Ohio resident is waking up a millionaire after Saturday night's Powerball drawing on Oct. 15, 2022. Ohio Lottery officials say a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in Lyndhurst at the Corner Market. The lucky winner matched 5/5 numbers correctly. Even if you...
Temps tumble overnight; Wintry mix possible Monday
Perfect baseball weather! Temps in the 50s throughout the game. Clouds increase, but rain stays away unless the game goes into extra innings.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don't claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Women of Achievement to induct 6 members in 2022 Class
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Women of Achievement will have its induction ceremony Nov. 3 at Mount Vernon Estates. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light hors d'oeuvres and dessert bar. Mount Vernon Estates is located at 1041 US Highway 250 North, Ashland.
Frost advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday night
A frost advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Portage, Trumbull and Geauga counties on Saturday starting at 11 p.m. until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
ashlandsource.com
Lewis & Clark journals highlight Ashland Chautauqua virtual book discussion on Nov. 17
ASHLAND -- The Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804-06 was very well-documented. The journals of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark give a lively glimpse into the adventures of that expedition. These journals will be the subject of Ashland Chautauqua’s first virtual book discussion of the season, Thursday, Nov. 17.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
ashlandsource.com
Local, statewide candidates speak at Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce event
ASHLAND — Candidates for both local and statewide offices pitched themselves and their policies at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce Candidates and Issues event. The gathering was organized like a forum, where every nominee, except for Ohio House candidates, had seven minutes to speak and two minutes to answer questions from the audience.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, Ohio
More times than I care to admit, I've ordered a bagel sandwich from Panera. I know Panera is the definition of basic, but I have a soft spot for their asiago bagels. On many a morning, I would order an asiago bagel sandwich for breakfast.
