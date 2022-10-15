ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

3 Ashland players earn first-team All-OCC boys soccer honors

ASHLAND — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
Local, statewide candidates speak at Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce event

ASHLAND — Candidates for both local and statewide offices pitched themselves and their policies at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce Candidates and Issues event. The gathering was organized like a forum, where every nominee, except for Ohio House candidates, had seven minutes to speak and two minutes to answer questions from the audience.
3 Places To Get Sushi in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic sushi from the Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi. Patrons highly recommend the Zen roll (hamachi, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and yuzu) and the Goma roll (tuna, salmon, hamachi, avocado, kaiware, romaine lettuce, daikon, and cucumber wrap). If you're in a luxurious mood, you might want to try the oishi oishi, a lavish maki roll with lobster, sea urchin, Osetra caviar, gold leaf, and yuzu. They also have unique nigiri like unagi foie gras (barbecue eel, duck liver, umeboshi, and shiso) and surf & turf (seared Japanese Wagyu beef and king crab). If you have room for dessert, customers highly recommend the green tea creme brulee and tempura brownie.
