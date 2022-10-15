It was a clash of the titans as Babyface Ray and Larry June battled against each other at the Red Bull SoundClash on Saturday night. Fans packed Russell Industrial Center as the rappers took to their own stages representing Detroit and the Bay Area. Each round had different themes that the artists were tasked with incorporating into their set, like a live musical component or featured artists. Some of the guest performers included Icewear Vezzo, Baby Money, Slum Village, Payroll Giovanni, and Currensy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO