Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately

By Wendy Michaels
 4 days ago

Ree Drummond is entering a new season of her life and her husband Ladd is spilling all the tea. According to Ladd, Ree has been hitting up the bars and getting her drink on with her sister Betsy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tfB9_0iZs969n00
Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond teases new episodes of ‘The Pioneer Woman’

On Oct. 13, Ree shared a clip on Instagram from the new season of The Pioneer Woman .

“Ladd does not quite know what to make of his new bar-hopper of a wife. Also: THIS CLIP IS FROM THE BRAND NEW PW EPISODES, which start airing on Food Network this Saturday morning!!” she wrote in the caption.

“I will miss my kids filming with me so so much, but I think you’ll like this upcoming crop of shows with my original crew, who got to come back in July after more than two years!! As you can see in this clip, however, a lot has changed since then…” she added.

Ree Drummond’s husband Ladd reveals she’s been bar hopping

In the preview, Ree asks her husband Ladd, “So what are your reflections about Betsy being here more? You don’t have to pay as much attention to me, which is nice.”

Ladd had a little laugh and answered, “I mean, it’s good but, you know, you all need to go to the bar a little less.”

She responded, “Oh, stop. That is just not true.”

Then Ladd spilled all the details. “You’re developing a bar habit with your sister, I don’t know why,” he said.

She answered, “You are spreading rumors about your wife. That is not true. OK we went to the bar a couple times,” she said with a giggle.

Ladd pointed out, “In the previous 26 years — zero bar going. Since Betsy’s been back, there’s been at least three trips to the bar.”

Ree responded, “Well, what can I say? I love my sister . I don’t want her to go to the bar alone. That would be worse.”

Ree Drummond’s fans responded to the hilarious moment

Many of Ree’s fans commented on the Instagram post, with one person writing, “Bar hopping sisters. I mean you gotta do what you gotta do for you sis” and the Food Network star responded, “It’s all for Betsy!!”

Other fans shared, “You guys are adorable,” “I love his honesty,” “He’s hilarious!,” and “He’s just jealous he isn’t invited.”

Many of her followers thought that her recent bar crawling wasn’t so out of the ordinary. “Ha ha ha! I think an increase of 3 in 27 years is pretty good!” one person wrote. Ree responded, “I agree.”

Another fan pointed out, “You and Betsy have been making up for lost time. I adore you, your family, and your show, and appreciate you sharing your life.”

One person noted, “Time for you now, kids are grown. Do you, you deserve it!”

Fans were divided about the film crew returning to ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Many fans commented on how the new season of The Pioneer Woman will have the original film crew back again. “So glad you are back to the original production. It didn’t have the same feel and I loved seeing Ladd and what was happening on the ranch,” one person commented.

Others noted how they’ll miss seeing her pandemic film crew. “I will miss your kids filming too!! It was so laid back and fun with them. Like being there with you watching you cook,” one person commented.

Ree shared, “It was so fun, and we will take some of that vibe forward! The kids are moving ahead with college and jobs, and I look forward to working with my old crew! There were limits to what my kids and I were capable of filming, and I’d like to include more moments outside the kitchen. I hope you enjoy the new upcoming shows!”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Said She Learned a Big Life Lesson After 1 Challenging Moment With Ladd

Comments / 20

E J
3d ago

Well as long as it doesn't interfere with your marriage. Can't the two of you drink at him or friends or family. I don't like bars, too many bad things can happen. I hope he only playing because you don't strike me as a drinker.

Reply
5
Lynn Shipley
3d ago

I'm getting burnt out on hearing about the "sister" house. can we go back to Ladd and the ranch

Reply
9
Susan Maple
2d ago

seems like all the cooking shows push cocktails...getting bored with liquor, Tex-Mex and food most of us don't cook or can't afford to cook!

Reply(1)
4
