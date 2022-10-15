ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

1st & 10: Week 7 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]

By George Faust, Karaski Melvin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znUkZ_0iZs5nGB00

(KLFY) – KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the seventh week of High School football in Acadiana.

First Half

1st & 10: Week 6 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]

Second Half

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Overtime

Friday night Scores, Courtesy, The Daily Advertiser:

Abbeville 49, Crowley 20

Ascension Episcopal 47, West St. Mary 0

Barbe 52, New Iberia 19

Basile 35, Oberlin 13

Beekman 32, Gueydan 8

Breaux Bridge 42, Kinder 24

Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 7

Cedar Creek 49, Lafayette Renaissance 6

Central Catholic 35, Berwick 28

Church Point 50, Northwest 8

Covenant Christian Academy 21, Highland Baptist 20

East Beauregard 22, Elton 6

Eunice 26, Washington-Marion 20

Grand Lake 41, Lake Arthur 36

Hanson Memorial 40, Centerville 8

Iota 56, Pine Prairie 12

Jennings 35, South Beauregard 8

John Curtis Christian 35, Acadiana 14

Loreauville 46, Franklin 20

NDHS 41, Vinton 6

New Iberia Catholic 30, Delcambre 0

Oakdale 64, Mamou 30

Opelousas 41, Livonia 13

RHS 59, LaGrange 36

Riverside Academy 47, West St. John 0

Sacred Heart 30, St. Edmund Catholic 17

Sam Houston 42, Lafayette 41

Southside 28, Sulphur 7

St. James 55, Patterson 13

St. Martinville 35, St. Charles Catholic 25

St. Mary’s 58, Peabody 6

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 7

Vermilion Catholic 53, Jeanerette 0

Ville Platte 29, Port Barre 22

Welsh 48, DeQuincy 14

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

High School Football kick off week 7 with Thursday night action

Week seven’s local high school football slate was highlighted by Teurlings visiting LCA. The Rebels would score In the final minute of the game to beat the Knights 21-17. In Maurice, the Westgate Tigers rebounded after losing to Teurlings. They defeated North Vermilion 39-7. Be sure to watch the highlights of all of the big […]
MAURICE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy