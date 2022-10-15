ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23XI Racing issues statement on the Bubba Wallace suspension

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is suspended by NASCAR following actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway against Kyle Larson. On Sunday, Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The playoff race featured drama early between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. View the 23XI Racing statement on Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...
SEBASTIAN BACH Joins KILLER DWARFS Live On Stage In Las Vegas, Fan-Filmed Video

On October 14th, Killer Dwarfs played Rockstar Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada - the current home of original Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach. Sebastian joined vocalist Russ Graham, drummer Darrell Millar, guitarist Gerry Finn, and bassist Johnny Fenton on stage for what turned out to be an unforgettable performance of "Heavy Mental Breakdown" - the first single from the band's first album, Killer Dwarfs, released in 1983 on Attic Records. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.
A disruptive new entertainment venue: inside the cutting-edge MSG Sphere

Located at The Venetian in Las Vegas, the eagerly awaited, state-of-the-art Madison Square Garden (MSG) Sphere will open next year. Featuring a 160,000-square-foot display plane that surrounds the audience, including the world’s highest resolution LED screen with over 170 million pixels and a resolution of 16K x 16K, the ambitious $1.865 billion venue is scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
