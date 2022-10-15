Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Planning for Visalia’s future
Visalia is one of the Valley’s most desirable communities thanks to generations of commitment to our General Plan. This living document gives City Council and staff a tiered development strategy that balances residential, commercial, retail, and industrial growth through an anticipated population of 2030. Using the General Plan as the guide for growth keeps our community healthy, while thoughtfully moving forward for future generations. With a vibrant downtown, expanding retail and job growth, this a community we are proud to call home. Today Visalia remains one of the most affordable communities in California. We need to continue supporting infill housing and innovative design and encouraging the development of affordable housing needed to keep our growing workforce strong.
KTLA.com
5,344 Americans were forced to live at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Here’s what it was like
FRESNO, Calif ( ) – A California woman who lived for five months in a temporary internment camp at the now Fresno Fairgrounds says she still has an empty feeling inside when she revisits the fair and sees it as a place she used to live. Frankie Wilkinson lived...
sjvsun.com
Campaigning for Valadao, Pence argues Hanford rep “never flinched” for Valley
With more than $16 million on the line, Rep. David Valadao’s (R-Hanford) re-election bid got an added boost from former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday. The former Vice President jetted into Fresno on Monday for a fundraiser hosted by business leaders Richard Spencer and John C. Harris and their wives.
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
Fresno woman who barely misses billion-dollar jackpot claims $4M prize
The Fresno woman who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket from a Vons in Northeast Fresno has finally claimed her $4.2 million prize.
Bakersfield Californian
Bolthouse Properties names tenants as construction begins on next phase of Belcourt Village
New shops are coming to the southwest corner of White Lane and Buena Vista Road as part of the Belcourt Village shopping center Bolthouse Properties continues to expand on the southern portion of southwest Bakersfield's Seven Oaks master-planned community. Four tenants — three of them food-related — were announced Tuesday...
National Pasta Day: Fresno’s best Italian restaurants revealed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Oct. 17, is National Pasta Day, and with the fall-like temperatures arriving in Fresno, here is a list of the best restaurants to try this classic Italian dish and knock off the Monday blues with some marinara sauce. You can find a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Fresno, […]
itinyhouses.com
2 Bedroom Unfinished Tiny House in Bakersfield Priced at $30k
You might have come across tiny houses that are ready to move into, and they’re great if you are a buyer who’s just looking to downsize and move into a fully furnished and ready home. This unfinished tiny house, on the other hand, could be a great property for anyone who has experience building tiny homes, or has a contractor who they can reach out to and finish it up.
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser benefits League of Dreams
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams hosted its second annual Wine Women and Shoes event Saturday. A group of 38 men from across Kern County competed for the coveted King of Sole crown — a title they earn by personally raising funds for the League of Dreams. The 2021 King of Sole, Raymond […]
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
Campgrounds in this Tulare County forest closing for winter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A campground that has some of the biggest and oldest giant sequoia trees in the world will soon be closing for winter. Cal Fire announced Tuesday that the annual closure of Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Officials say the routine […]
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
KGET 17
‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
KCSO searching for at-risk missing woman
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office. KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence in the […]
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
