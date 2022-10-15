It takes moments of magic to reach the postseason in the ultra-competitive California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The Chico State men's soccer team experienced one Friday as Preston Moll pulled an assist out of his hat, giving the Wildcats a point on the road. Moll's long cross flew past three defenders in the crowded box, bounced past another, and suddenly appeared in front of Justin Ricketts alone at the far post. Ricketts used the inside of his right foot to volley the ball into the open right side of the net to even the match at 1-apiece with just 3:09 to play.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO