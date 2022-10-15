Read full article on original website
Wildcats One Small Step Closer Thanks to Another Draw
SAN BERNARDINO—A couple of wins would certainly make the Chico State men's soccer team's road to the postseason a little straighter. But for now, another tie on the road gets the Wildcats an important step closer. Chico State logged its sixth tie of the season and fourth of the scoreless variety Sunday in a 0-0 final at Cal State San Bernardino.
Big Win has Wildcats in Thick of CCAA Title Chase
SAN BERNARDINO—With everything still to play for in the wide-open race for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) title, the Chico State women's soccer team picked up a huge win in its penultimate road match of the regular season Sunday. Mackenzie Gill poked home a Nicole Fairbanks cross in the 28th minute and the Wildcats defense pitched its ninth shutout in a 1-0 win at Cal State San Bernardino.
Clean sweep for the ’Cats at Bronco Invitational
SUNNYVALE—The Chico State men's cross country team backed up its reputation and rankings with authority Saturday morning at the Santa Clara University-hosted Bronco Invitational. Competing in a Division I-heavy field, the Wildcats logged decisive first place finishes in both the meet's College Invitational and Open races at Baylands Regional Park in Sunnyvale.
Wildcats can’t corral Broncos
With two of the nation's top 20 teams coming to town, the Chico State volleyball team knew it had a challenging week ahead of them. Friday, the Wildcats forced No. 13 Cal State San Bernardino to work for a hard-fought win, so with No. 18 Cal Poly Pomona visiting Acker Gym for a Saturday afternoon match, the 'Cats were confident they could also give the Broncos a battle. Instead, Pomona unleashed a nearly flawless performance, rolling past the Wildcats 25-11, 25-16, 25-7. Chico State suffered its ninth straight loss to dip to 3-16 on the season and 1-11 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). With Saturday's win, Cal Poly Pomona raised its overall record to 16-3 and 10-2 in conference play.
’Cats Conjure Up Late Goal, Tie Cal State San Marcos
It takes moments of magic to reach the postseason in the ultra-competitive California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The Chico State men's soccer team experienced one Friday as Preston Moll pulled an assist out of his hat, giving the Wildcats a point on the road. Moll's long cross flew past three defenders in the crowded box, bounced past another, and suddenly appeared in front of Justin Ricketts alone at the far post. Ricketts used the inside of his right foot to volley the ball into the open right side of the net to even the match at 1-apiece with just 3:09 to play.
San Bernardino, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Yucaipa High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School - Cerritos football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Redlands, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redlands. The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Riverside, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Riverside. The Ramona High School - Riverside football team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Temescal Canyon High School football team will have a game with John W North High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
ShakeOut quake drill to take place Thursday in Riverside County
People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout Riverside County next week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Thursday. “What...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
Potential for rain showers and thunderstorms put burn scar areas on notice
Evacuation warnings are in place for some mountain communities in the Southland due to expected heavy rainfall and flooding.Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa have been put on notice due to the rainfall that is expected to fall on Saturday. These communities considered burn scar areas where there is a high risk for mud and debris flows.CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that a low pressure system will pass through the Southland on Saturday.Therefore residents of the mountain communities should be on alert if the evacuation warnings are changed into mandatory evacuations.Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
New Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California will open
A powerful retrospective that spotlights a century of struggles and achievements of Black Inland communities will be unveiled at the opening of the new Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. “Still I Rise: The Black IE Fight for Justice” is an immersive exhibition of...
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter. Jesse Wagner, 47, who The post Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside appeared first on KESQ.
