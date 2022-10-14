ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Oct. 10 through 16, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2022) — Thanks to federal stimulus funding, County Connection is offering free bus and paratransit rides through Oct. 31. The goal is to help essential workers save money and encourage commuters to take public transit. County update: The Contra Costa County Board of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished

ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation

The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
ARCATA, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy