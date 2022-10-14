Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Celebration of Life to honor Richmond Rotarian, dentist Dr. Dan Tanita
A community gathering “Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Daniel S. Tanita” will be held Sat., Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m. at Peres Elementary School, 717 5th St. in Richmond. Dr. Tanita, a longtime dentist before his retirement, passed away last month. The celebration of Dr. Tanita—who...
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents demand answers from Oakland school after autistic child roamed to Wendy's drive-thru
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents of an autistic child are demanding answers after he walked away from his Oakland elementary school, and was not found until hours later. This happened at the Manzanita Community School during its afterschool program. Dominic and Erikka Whitten say they still feel waves of panic thinking...
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency responders urge people to prepare for the next 'Big One'
SAN FRANCISCO - 33 years ago today the Bay Area was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Experts warn it's not a matter of if a major quake will strike again, it's a matter of when. First responders have an important message. Emergency responders are urging all of us to...
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
Child struck by vehicle in San Ramon taken to children’s hospital
(BCN) — A child was struck by a vehicle last night in San Ramon and was in critical but stable condition as of 11 p.m. Sunday, according to San Ramon Police Lt. Denton Carlson. The female juvenile victim was crossing in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, which occurred at Alcosta Boulevard and […]
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Oct. 10 through 16, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2022) — Thanks to federal stimulus funding, County Connection is offering free bus and paratransit rides through Oct. 31. The goal is to help essential workers save money and encourage commuters to take public transit. County update: The Contra Costa County Board of...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Alameda County apartment building fire extinguished
ASHLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fire Department put out a fire on the first floor of a four-story apartment building in Ashland. Unfortunately, the fire couldn’t be extinguished before it displaced an adult and a child. The first units that arrived “reported heavy smoke coming from a 1st story window upon arrival,” according […]
Alameda Co. race will have historic outcome with 1st-ever Black DA
Here's a preview of the historic Alameda County District Attorney race, where Pamela Price and Terry Wiley will face off in a head-to-head runoff.
NBC Bay Area
Marsh Fire Continues to Burn Underground in Contra Costa County
A fire that sparked back in June in Contra Costa County is smoldering again. Firefighters doused most of the Marsh Fire, which burned 159 acres over the summer, but an area by Willow Pass Road and the Delta near the marsh itself proved more difficult. County officials are now monitoring...
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
kymkemp.com
Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation
The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
