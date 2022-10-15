Read full article on original website
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs end 20-year drought, top Pirates
The celebration at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Field in Louisa was 20 years in the making. Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs (7-1) defense took away four Belfry fumbles in the final quarter enroute to 35-21 win on Friday night.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County
Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
WSAZ
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police released additional information Tuesday about a murder investigation from 1993. On March 16, 1993, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of 4 ½ alley, police said in a release. The victim was shot in the torso and received lacerations...
spectrumnews1.com
Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
11 Huntington men displaced after sober living facility fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington Friday. The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings. A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his […]
Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
