West Portsmouth, OH

WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs end 20-year drought, top Pirates

The celebration at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Field in Louisa was 20 years in the making. Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs (7-1) defense took away four Belfry fumbles in the final quarter enroute to 35-21 win on Friday night.
LOUISA, KY
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Crash in Orient Area of Pickaway County

Pickaway – A Circleville Probation officer was involved in a crash this morning in the Orient area. Shortly after 11 am, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of OH-762 and Darby Creek Rd. The SUV driven by a Circleville Probation Officer was traveling North on Darby Creek Rd when it failed to stop at the OH-762 intersection. The driver of the pickup truck was traveling South on Darby Creek Rd onto 762.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Field of Screams terrifies visitors

Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
COOLVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lootpress

Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

