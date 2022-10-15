BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO