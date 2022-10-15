Read full article on original website
Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
Hadley Horne scores twice as Bearcats advance to sectional semis
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Grafton girls soccer team’s 19 shots on goal, only three went in. But thanks to Grafton goalkeeper Regan Knight’s saves and the play of the Bearcats’ defenders, just one goal would have been enough.
He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs
Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
Minutemen close out regular season, playoffs begin tonight
Lewis County High School Soccer Minutemen closed out their regular season with week with a win against Philip Barbour and a tie against Winfield. Lewis County will have the top seed in Class A/AA Region II Section 2 play, which begins tonight at home against Braxton County. Against the Colts,...
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County and North Marion both retained the No. 4 slot…
Roger Britton
KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
Annual scarecrow contest brings Halloween fun to Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monsters, Minions and characters from “The Simpsons” are some of the scarecrows that greet local residents and visitors in downtown Bridgeport this October. Nearly two dozen scarecrows are on display to get motorists ready for Halloween again this year. Associated Businesses of...
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
Bowden State Fish Hatchery
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish…
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education discusses test scores, school safety Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education held two meetings Tuesday, the first of which focused on high school academic achievement. Principals from the county’s high schools came with test score data to discuss areas that need to be addressed.
'He's been a big help for us:' Fairmont State University student interning with Bridgeport's (West Virginia) information technology staff
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Bridgeport’s Information Technology Director Jesse Chaney updates city systems and connections, he will have a helping hand the next few months. Fairmont State University junior Michael Gaskill is interning with Chaney and Systems Administrator Josh Drummond for more than 300 hours this...
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
3 children transported in critical condition after single-vehicle rollover Tuesday night near Lost Creek, West Virginia
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Three juveniles were transported to WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in southern Harrison County. The juveniles were all under age 10, according to West Virginia State Police Cpl. Baron Claypool, of the...
Harrison County high school principals discuss test scores
Principals from Harrison County's high schools spoke about test scores and other concerns at a special meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education Tuesday afternoon. Primary concerns included math scores and attendance with other issues including English language arts and maintaining student engagement in school.
