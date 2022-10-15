ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Notre Dame soccer ousted at Philip Barbour in section tournament

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame soccer’s 2022 season came to an end Tuesday as the co-ed Irish squad lost 6-0 at Philip Barbour in the opening round of the boys Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 tournament. Fifth-seeded Notre Dame fell behind early and couldn’t recover...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

He's a 'keeper: Auvil stars as Buckhannon-Upshur beats Bridgeport in penalties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur goalkeeper Dalton Auvil made 12 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two penalty kicks in the shootout, setting the table for Zach Calef-Boring to bury his kick in the bottom of the sixth round as the third-seeded Buccaneers advanced to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship game over the Bridgeport Indians, 0-0 (3-2 on penalties), at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs

Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Minutemen close out regular season, playoffs begin tonight

Lewis County High School Soccer Minutemen closed out their regular season with week with a win against Philip Barbour and a tie against Winfield. Lewis County will have the top seed in Class A/AA Region II Section 2 play, which begins tonight at home against Braxton County. Against the Colts,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roger Britton

KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

'He's been a big help for us:' Fairmont State University student interning with Bridgeport's (West Virginia) information technology staff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — As Bridgeport’s Information Technology Director Jesse Chaney updates city systems and connections, he will have a helping hand the next few months. Fairmont State University junior Michael Gaskill is interning with Chaney and Systems Administrator Josh Drummond for more than 300 hours this...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Large cast bringing Disney classic 'Mary Poppins' to Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School stage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport middle school and high school thespians will take audiences back to 1910 London during their all-school performances of “Mary Poppins” Oct. 28-30. The cast list will include 69 students, the most Director Trina Byard has led. About two dozen middle school students act in ensemble roles and have their own original song.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harrison County high school principals discuss test scores

Principals from Harrison County's high schools spoke about test scores and other concerns at a special meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education Tuesday afternoon. Primary concerns included math scores and attendance with other issues including English language arts and maintaining student engagement in school.

