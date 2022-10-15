ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Senior receiver Phoenix Sproles done at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The word is out senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles is leaving NDSU and hitting the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. This season hasn’t been ideal for him. Sproles only has three receptions in four games, he’s been battling a lingering hamstring injury.
NDSU drops to no. 4 in latest FCS polls

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-NDSU falls to number four in both the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 media poll and AFCA Coaches Poll. The Bison had their 13 game home streak snapped saturday by newly number one ranked South Dakota State, in the battle for the Dakota Marker. Its the Jackrabbit’s...
Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university. The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions...
“It’s a Wonderful Night” ends at West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Acres announces an annual event is coming to an end. The mall will no longer host “It’s a Wonderful Night.”. The event raises money for local charities by bringing people out to the mall. Over 23 years, nearly a million dollars have...
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road

Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
Spud Valley Hobby Show returns at a new location

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –The Spud Valley Hobby Show comes home to Red River Valley Fairgrounds after spending some time away at hotels around the area in previous years. For the 43rd annual show, organizers were excited for the turn out. They say there was some initial worries about...
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms

(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Cass County Dep. K9 Griggs is sworn in

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner swears in new K9 Deputy Griggs with the help of his handler, Deputy Jake Murray. An estimated cost of $18,000 to buy Griggs and train him and Deputy Murray was provided by MLGC, a family owned rural broadband company serving Cass County since 1906.
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
Camper engulfed in flames, considered total loss

NIELSVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper is a total loss following a fire in Polk County, MN. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 200 block of W. 2nd St. in Nielsville. Multiple fire departments responded to find a 5th-wheel...
Ready or not, winter is on its way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes. There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However,...
Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
