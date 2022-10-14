ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rain Dancer
3d ago

obiden is writing the book on how to collapse a super power quickly. Drain the federal reserve , drain out arsenal, drain our money. WE HAVE FINANCED 90% OF UKRAINE'S WAR AND ITS NOT EVEN ON OUR CONTINENT. AND WILL NEVER REPAY THIS INSANE AMOUNT OF MONEY AND WEAPONS. STOP THE INSANITY, VOTE STRAIGHT RED IN NOVEMBER!

Sharon Lynnette Jett
3d ago

this president is crazy! Here in our country children is starving and the the people here in the US need help! KEEP SENDING ALL OF our money to Ukraine or Russia can seize everything you're sending over there to have enough money power food and supplies to blow us off the map where they can continue living a powerful life keep sending the US's money to Ukraine it's going straight in Russia's hand what's wrong with you president Biden! you need to be thrown out! Your putting us in a whole we can't dig out of

Rain Dancer
3d ago

obiden will finance Ukraine while America goes to hell. Ukraine is not part of NATO because they are one of the most CORRUPT countries on earth. Pendlejoe will finance them no matter what because of his and hunters CORRUPTION with burisma, hell he did another quid pro quo a few days ago. He should be tried for TREASON.

