Bash to Biden adviser: When will Inflation Reduction Act bring down inflation?
White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse tells CNN's Dana Bash that much of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act "will start to take effect next year."
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Analysis: What Barack Obama thinks Democrats are doing wrong
On a recent podcast appearance, former President warned that Democrats can come off as a "buzzkill." In a new episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how losing the thread on what voters actually care about could cost the party in the midterm elections.
GOP lawmaker says Democrats' plan that ousted him will 'unquestionably' backfire
Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) tells CNN's Jake Tapper why he thinks the Democratic Party's efforts to boost primary challengers to some GOP lawmakers will backfire.
Tapper: GOP leaders recently developed a tolerance for intolerance
CNN's Jake Tapper says that there was a time when holding intolerant and extreme views would be a political death sentence for lawmakers, but ever since Donald Trump won the presidency, Republican leaders have developed a tolerance for the intolerant.
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states.
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
Xi Jinping vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation during his two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress. CNN's Selina Wang reports on the significance of the speech.
Haberman reacts to report that refutes Trump's claims about Secret Service expenses
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses a new House Oversight Committee report that says the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned.
Biden will wait for Congress to return before taking any major steps on US-Saudi relationship, national security adviser says
President Joe Biden's reassessment of the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia will happen "methodically" and will include bipartisan consultations, and there will be no major changes until after Congress returns from recess, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
Dana Bash presses Kari Lake: 'Are you undermining faith in elections?'
CNN's Dana Bash presses Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake about her false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" and "rigged."
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
CNN's Dana Bash presses Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona Kari Lake about her claim that there was election fraud in the 2020 election.
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
During Florida's first and only Senate debate, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he will support the results of the 2022 midterms elections.
Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes
In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties.
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose.
Fact check: Mike Lee's own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee's efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.
How a Trump favorite is already tainting a new election with his playbook
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake showed Sunday how a new generation of Donald Trump protégés are using the former President's anti-democratic playbook to taint another election.
