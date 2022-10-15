ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: What Barack Obama thinks Democrats are doing wrong

On a recent podcast appearance, former President warned that Democrats can come off as a "buzzkill." In a new episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how losing the thread on what voters actually care about could cost the party in the midterm elections.
Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes

In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
