How could anyone vote for him he’s so unfit, un qualified and not a good person it’s glaring. He can’t answer a question clearly and he’s a liar and Violent. He’s a no go don’t vote this thing in ! It would be very bad for America.
he knew the rules ahead of time and deliberately broke them with the prop. he's already showing that he is willing to break the rules to get what he wants. Allah Donald Trump, they are one and the same. last night Herschel Walker made it obvious he feels he doesn't have to follow the rules this is not the kind of guy you wanted to senate.
Hershel Walker and Marjorie Taylor-Greene need to fly away into the sunset now that she's free. And I'm pretty sure he won't have to pay for another abortion as MTG is too old to get pregnant. Walker follows Trump's lead - double down, deny and deflect.
Related
Herschel Walker Says His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee.' His Mom Says Otherwise.
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Live updates: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock debate concludes. Walker would support Trump, his necklace and more
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Herschel Walker skips out on second Senate debate against Warnock
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 786